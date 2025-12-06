Phillip Danault is attracting interest from several teams

I don't know if you've checked out hockey.db recently, but if you've visited Phillip Danault's page like I have, you might have been surprised to see his stats.

His four assists in 27 games are certainly not what you'd expect from him in Los Angeles.

Ouch! Remember , he earns $5.5 million for another season after this one.

Things are so bad that the Québécois, who is trying to get out of this slump, is reportedly attracting the interest of several teams and, more than ever, could change addresses.

In any case, the Kings are listening to the calls, according to Frank Seravalli. With so many teams looking for a center in this market, Danault could be a target for many clubs not named the Canadiens.

Sources: Trade chatter is picking up around #LAKings center Phil Danault. Multiple teams have inquired with LA about his availability, Danault has emerged as a target amid a thin center market. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 6, 2025

The 24 is probably no longer a shadow of the man who scored 54 points in 2022-2023 (for the past three seasons, his stats have only gone downhill), but he's still a good defensive center and, in a bottom-6 role, could be a great acquisition for a Stanley Cup contender.

Not that the Kings (third in the Pacific Division) aren't Stanley Cup contenders, but, clearly, they could part with the Québécois.

My colleague Maxime Truman said almost a month ago that we should stop tying Danault to the Habs, and I repeat: Montreal needs a second center who can score, not another defensive center.

The fans liked Danault (I'm part of that group), but let's not forget that this is a new administration. For them, the 32-year-old center is just another four-point player, not a “Habs veteran.”

If the Québécois really does change addresses this season, it's likely that his next team will have to take 100% of his salary ($5.5 million for two years).

– Nice pass from Michael Hage.

Zone entry and setup for #GoHabsGo prospect Michael Hage to secure the apple on Will Horcoff's goal. https://t.co/v8mg2zIe09 – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) December 7, 2025

