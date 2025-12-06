MLB in brief: Kazuma Okamoto in the Blue Jays’ sights | Pete Alonso doesn’t get what he wants
Kazuma Okamoto in the Blue Jays' sights
He can play multiple positions defensively speaking.
Blue Jays Interested In Kazuma Okamoto https://t.co/C7yeY2CE0t pic.twitter.com/X8HQoRnBiy
– MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 6, 2025
What does the future hold for Spencer Jones?
Good question.
Spencer Jones still waiting for Yankees chance that's only a ‘matter of time' – unless he's traded https://t.co/OvJ0OKAe4L pic.twitter.com/e8crQLwHpz
– New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 6, 2025
Pete Alonso doesn't get what he wants
That's the opinion of one American executive, who believes the hitter will have to settle for fewer years in his next contract.
“I don't think length is out there for Alonso,” an AL official told the New York Post's Joel Sherman
Latest Pete Alonso free agency buzz: Outside agents, execs don't believe slugger will get long-term deal he's seeking: https://t.co/kAMVMpQ5JE pic.twitter.com/9KjIletpI1
– SNY (@SNYtv) December 6, 2025
Was Cody Ponce too expensive for the Astros?
That's the rumor.
If the Astros were not willing to match Cody Ponce's deal with the Blue Jays, it is hard to see them shopping in the top tier of the starting pitcher market, says @Chandler_Rome.
“They believe the most ideal way to do that for them is via trade.” pic.twitter.com/Bs2biWmoyi
– Crush City Territory (@Crush_City_Pod) December 6, 2025
Eury Perez, untouchable
He's the only one in Miami's rotation.
Eury Perez Only Untouchable Starter In Marlins' Pitching Trade Talks https://t.co/feEqStKugP pic.twitter.com/fEboSitFJi
– MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 6, 2025
The Luis Severino case
He won't be traded just to save money.
A's Not Inclined To Move Luis Severino Solely For Salary Relief https://t.co/DhgsegR8xZ pic.twitter.com/TWsvPkpDRl
– MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 6, 2025
Reinforcement in Seattle
Reliever Jose Ferrer arrives in Seattle. The Nationals have notably received catcher Harry Ford, a big prospect.
The Seattle Mariners are acquiring reliever Jose Ferrer from the Washington Nationals for catcher Harry Ford, according to sources familiar with the deal.
– Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 6, 2025
The Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals swing a trade on eve of winter meetings: The Mariners acquiring LHP Jose Ferrer from the Nationals for catcher Harry Ford and RHP Isaac Lyon. @andrewcgolden on it.
– Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 6, 2025
This content was created with the help of AI.