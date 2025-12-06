Baseball

MLB in brief: Kazuma Okamoto in the Blue Jays’ sights | Pete Alonso doesn’t get what he wants
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: MLB

Kazuma Okamoto in the Blue Jays' sights

He can play multiple positions defensively speaking.

What does the future hold for Spencer Jones?

Good question.

Pete Alonso doesn't get what he wants

That's the opinion of one American executive, who believes the hitter will have to settle for fewer years in his next contract.

Was Cody Ponce too expensive for the Astros?

That's the rumor.

Eury Perez, untouchable

He's the only one in Miami's rotation.

The Luis Severino case

He won't be traded just to save money.

Reinforcement in Seattle

Reliever Jose Ferrer arrives in Seattle. The Nationals have notably received catcher Harry Ford, a big prospect.

This content was created with the help of AI.

