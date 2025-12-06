MLB in brief: Kazuma Okamoto in the Blue Jays’ sights | Pete Alonso doesn’t get what he wants

Kazuma Okamoto in the Blue Jays' sights

He can play multiple positions defensively speaking.

Blue Jays Interested In Kazuma Okamoto https://t.co/C7yeY2CE0t pic.twitter.com/X8HQoRnBiy – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 6, 2025

What does the future hold for Spencer Jones?

Good question.

Spencer Jones still waiting for Yankees chance that's only a ‘matter of time' – unless he's traded https://t.co/OvJ0OKAe4L pic.twitter.com/e8crQLwHpz – New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 6, 2025

Pete Alonso doesn't get what he wants

That's the opinion of one American executive, who believes the hitter will have to settle for fewer years in his next contract.

“I don't think length is out there for Alonso,” an AL official told the New York Post's Joel Sherman Latest Pete Alonso free agency buzz: Outside agents, execs don't believe slugger will get long-term deal he's seeking: https://t.co/kAMVMpQ5JE pic.twitter.com/9KjIletpI1 – SNY (@SNYtv) December 6, 2025

Was Cody Ponce too expensive for the Astros?

That's the rumor.

If the Astros were not willing to match Cody Ponce's deal with the Blue Jays, it is hard to see them shopping in the top tier of the starting pitcher market, says @Chandler_Rome. “They believe the most ideal way to do that for them is via trade.” pic.twitter.com/Bs2biWmoyi – Crush City Territory (@Crush_City_Pod) December 6, 2025

Eury Perez, untouchable

He's the only one in Miami's rotation.

Eury Perez Only Untouchable Starter In Marlins' Pitching Trade Talks https://t.co/feEqStKugP pic.twitter.com/fEboSitFJi – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 6, 2025

The Luis Severino case

He won't be traded just to save money.

A's Not Inclined To Move Luis Severino Solely For Salary Relief https://t.co/DhgsegR8xZ pic.twitter.com/TWsvPkpDRl – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 6, 2025

Reinforcement in Seattle

Reliever Jose Ferrer arrives in Seattle. The Nationals have notably received catcher Harry Ford, a big prospect.

The Seattle Mariners are acquiring reliever Jose Ferrer from the Washington Nationals for catcher Harry Ford, according to sources familiar with the deal. – Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 6, 2025

The Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals swing a trade on eve of winter meetings: The Mariners acquiring LHP Jose Ferrer from the Nationals for catcher Harry Ford and RHP Isaac Lyon. @andrewcgolden on it. – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 6, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.