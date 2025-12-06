Martin St-Louis is clear: he has a plan in mind for Zachary Bolduc

Zachary Bolduc hasn't played much since the start of the week. After being benched for Tuesday night's game, he played less than eight minutes against the Jets the following day.

And obviously, given that he's seen as one of the club's key players of the future, there's been some chatter.

That said, there's a desire on both sides to calm things down. On Thursday evening, Bolduc gave his coach some love in an interview with La Poche Bleue… and today, his coach did the same.

In a press briefing before today's game, St-Louis insisted that Bolduc is a player with immense potential who, in fact, excels offensively.

According to the coach, Bolduc still needs to improve his defensive game… but St-Louis has no doubt that he will.

The coach points out that Bolduc hasn't played a ton of games in the Bettman circuit (this will be his 124th career game tonight), so it's normal for there to be ups and downs in his game. But what's clear is that he doesn't see him as a finished product, far from it.

He has a plan in mind to help him reach his full potential. And this, even if Bolduc seems to go through the wringer more often than some of his teammates.

One might think that, as with Cole Caufield in recent years, St-Louis wants to instill in Bolduc the importance of a good 200-foot game. The coach has obviously changed his methods over the years (Caufield never really got away with it, after all), but this year we can see just how much all that hard work has paid off when we watch Caufield play.

The #13 is now a much more complete player than he was when he arrived in Montreal. And you'd think St-Louis would want to make that adjustment with Bolduc, too. We'll just have to see what happens over the next few weeks.

