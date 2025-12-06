Logan Mailloux doesn’t think he would have had a “fair” chance in Montreal

Logan Mailloux's stay in Montreal has been fraught with obstacles, right from his selection in the 2021 draft.

It wasn't easy, and we know it was a choice of the previous administration. The new one didn't have the same sense of belonging.

Finally, on July 1, he was traded to the Blues for Zachary Bolduc. In an interview with Marc Antoine Godin (Radio-Canada), the former Habs defenseman admits he doesn't think he would have had an “honest” chance of landing a job with the big club.

I don't think that, in the future, I would have had an honest chance (in Montreal) with all the players they have on defense. So I think it would have been difficult. – Logan Mailloux

It's true that the Habs have several defensemen and, a few days before the trade, Noah Dobson had been acquired by the Habs. Alexandre Carrier is there, Kaiden Guhle plays on the right, and David Reinbacher has an almost guaranteed spot on the right side of the blue line for several years.

And on the left, forget it!

It's true that there weren't many spots in Montreal, but if he'd deserved it, Martin St-Louis and the coaching staff would have found a place for him.

The problem (according to what he told the Radio-Canada journalist) is that he never had a position to lose, but rather one to win. In St. Louis, he had a job to lose and, with a good practice camp, he didn't lose it. At least, he didn't lose it in the opening game.

Since then, things have gone a little less well, but the right-hander is optimistic and happy to have an opportunity.

I feel more in the rhythm of the game since my return [from the minors]. – Logan Mailloux

In 15 games this season, he has just one assist and a differential of -15…

He's happy in St. Louis and I've never hated him. I hope he gets back on track. But it's hard to ignore all the negativity that surrounds him.

