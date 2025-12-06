“I don’t think Michael Hage is untouchable.”

The Canadiens want to improve their center position.

Yes, Oliver Kapanen exists, and he forms an unlikely and successful duo with Ivan Demidov. But we know that regression is almost inevitable in his case.

And we agree that behind them, it's thin. If Kapanen were the #3 center, it would help.

So the Canadiens will keep on looking to see if they can find their second center of the future elsewhere. Kapanen, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, and Michael Hage are the best in-house possibilities right now. It's possible to do better.

But you know as well as I do that in order to receive, you have to give.

If the Canadiens had to give away a big prospect in order to get their hands on a top-6 center, would they be willing to give (among others) Michael Hage in return?

We agree that this is certainly not the Canadiens' plan A… but Darren Dreger, who spoke to TSN 690 about the trade market, doesn't think Hage is untouchable in the organization.

Listen: Darren Dreger: Here's WHY Trades Aren't Happening https://t.co/HPsHHrZ6lO – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) December 5, 2025

Interesting stuff.

No one is saying that the Canadiens want to trade Michael Hage. On the contrary: it's possible to believe that the club hopes he'll one day develop into a top-notch center.

But to receive, you have to give. We keep repeating ourselves, but it's all the same.

I don't feel that there's a high enough quality center on the market right now to make Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton say that parting with Hage (or any other top prospect) is worth it.

But I also think that, compared to Alexander Zharovsky, David Reinbacher, and Jacob Fowler, it's Hage who potentially has the best chance of leaving. Especially if it's for a second-line center…

Ah, while we're on the subject of the Habs on the market: let's also note that right now, it's debatable whether Frank Seravalli's eyes have anything to do with the Canadiens.

– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 5, 2025

overtime

– Of note.

We can read here that in Quebec, the government will also have to get involved and invest in the medium/long term so that the City of Montreal and the Province of Quebec can keep their MLS franchise. https://t.co/l98FxBsnD6 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 5, 2025

– Seen the same.

Craig Button: Juraj Slafkovsky being put on the second line is a promotion@CraigJButton “That was a promotion for Slafkovsky's emergence as somebody that can be a major contributor to a line and can help two young players “#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/kVydb036W2 – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) December 5, 2025

– Sports fans in Toronto: it's all about perception.

Listen to this. Players in the NBA and MLB always talk about Toronto and the fans here like this. And yet the only NHLers who talk about the Leafs or playing at Scotiabank Arena are local guys who speak in platitudes about family coming to watch. pic.twitter.com/tVrSCrZyHg – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 5, 2025

– Um…

Luca Saputo made it clear during the end-of-season review: the #CFMTL is preparing for the eventuality that Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty will be at camp, but in the case of Matias Coccaro, it's a different story. Talking with Marco Donadel on Wednesday, I also felt—though it wasn't …https://t.co/EVHxfHm8Ig – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 5, 2025

– File to follow.