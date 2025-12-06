Florian Xhekaj: a tremendous performance in his first game back in Laval

With so many mid- and long-term injuries to the Montreal Canadiens, a few Laval Rocket players were given the chance to demonstrate their NHL skills.

Among those recalled from the Rocket, Florian Xhekaj is one we've all been looking forward to seeing play with the Habs, and who showed us some great things in seven games before recently being sent back to Laval.

Arber's little brother has had a taste of the NHL, and now that he's back in the AHL, that NHL stint seems to have motivated Xhekaj even more.

Indeed, sometimes a return to the AHL can be depressing and disappointing, but in Xhekaj's case, on the contrary, it looks like he's already doing everything he can to get back to Montreal.

The proof is that last night, in his first game back with the Laval Rocket, Xhekaj scored three points, including two goals.

The Rocket won 5-2 over the Belleville Senators.

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/52MUWsPm2i – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) December 6, 2025

In his return to Laval, Florian Xhekaj was placed at center on the second line with Joshua Roy and Samuel Blais, a very interesting combination.

And Xhekaj wasted no time in making his mark, as he opened the scoring by redirecting a shot from Adam Engstrom, who was also back with the Rocket after a stint in Montreal.

Xhekaj deflects Engström's shot

Xhekaj tips Engy's shot pic.twitter.com/jBLqWz6Ve8 – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) December 6, 2025

Then, again in the first period, Rocket #63 served up a solid check to Carter Yakemchuk, as he completely picked off the Ottawa Senators' top prospect.

Florian Xhekaj sends Carter Yakemchuk to the shadow realm https://t.co/M6Sni7xfdj – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 6, 2025

Xhekaj left his mark on the game early on.

And it continued for Florian, as he was an accomplice on the Rocket's second goal, Joshua Roy's.

Xhekaj then gave Pascal Vincent's team an insurance cushion late in the third period, scoring the first of two goals in an empty net.

In short, an excellent game for the Rocket unicorn, who showed that his stay in Montreal has motivated him even more, and that he can't wait to get back.

And it's clear that with this kind of performance, Xhekaj could very well be back in the NHL soon.

Finally, a quick word on Jacob Fowler, who last night earned his tenth win of the season by turning aside 18 of 20 shots directed at him.

Fowler is having an excellent season, as he finds himself among the best goaltenders in the AHL, all while being a rookie.

Fowler's development continues to be very positive and interesting, and we can't wait to see him in Montreal one day, especially now with the difficulties experienced by the Habs' goaltenders.

Overtime

– It's a shame.

No group of death indeed With 32 qualifiers out of 48, eliminating only 16 teams out of 48 makes the group stage a lot less dramatic. We risked losing some epic scenarios: “cut-throat match,” “group of death,” historic upsets . https://t.co/FqgJXsUgxS – Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) December 5, 2025

– The most important pole position of the season.

– A good read.

One year ago today, Kevyn Adams made his infamous comments about palm trees and taxes. Not much has changed one year later. Just like last year, the Sabres are 11-13-4 through 28 games. On a team that's right where it deserves to be in the standings https://t.co/cCul2UusGF – Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) December 6, 2025

– To be continued.

He would play second base and Marcelo Mayer would move to third base. https://t.co/0gLQ1FPL0A – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 6, 2025

– To watch.