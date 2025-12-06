Dodgers: Dave Roberts says he is in favor of a salary cap

The issue of a potential salary cap in baseball is the talk of the town.

It's becoming increasingly clear that Major League Baseball owners will be serious about pushing for a salary cap—and a floor—for players.

Owners are businessmen, and they've seen what the salary cap has done to the value of NHL teams. They want the same kind of increase in baseball, especially if it means giving away fewer crazy big contracts.

If this passes, it will completely change the dynamic of the sport.

On this subject, it's really interesting to note that Dave Roberts, who possibly didn't speak out on the subject without making sure to reflect his organization's values, says he's in favor of a salary cap – and a floor, to make the other teams spend.

That's no small thing, coming from a guy who knows he works for a club that spends a lot (much to the chagrin of many) and wanted to “ruin baseball” by winning the 2025 World Series.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, pressed by the likes of Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart, said this week that he'd be in favor of MLB adding a salary cap—and a floor. “You know what? I'm alright with that,” Roberts said. https://t.co/0szyAOHahB – Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) December 4, 2025

I don't know what the Dodgers should do with the payroll. After all, the club posted a $415M payroll in 2025 and paid over $100M in luxury tax this year.

But I know that with a cap or not, L.A. would remain an attractive destination. And Roberts probably knows that.

Listening to Roberts talk, and seeing the Yankees and Red Sox put salary caps on themselves, you'd think that a number of big-name owners might be in favor of a cap, too . If that's the case, it could play into the collective agreement negotiations.

I wonder what Steve Cohen's Mets think of all this?

This content was created with the help of AI.