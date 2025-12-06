Clothing and artificial intelligence: Ivan Demidov’s agent blames the condensed schedule

Over the past few days, Ivan Demidov has been the talk of the town. The problem is, it hasn't necessarily been for the right reasons: the kid has launched his clothing brand… but it's been done all wrong.

Seeing the designs generated by artificial intelligence didn't sit well, especially considering that Demidov was depicted as right-handed on one of the designs. It looked like a haystack.

As a result, Demidov's clan has come infor quite a bit of criticism in recent days. And his agent obviously felt the need to go public to set the record straight.

In an interview with Sergey Demidov(Research Ground), Dan Milstein explained that artificial intelligence was used for a very specific reason: due to the condensed schedule, Demidov didn't have time to take part in a photo shoot.

He praised the youngster's mentality, as he really wants to focus on hockey during the season.

Milstein explains that the idea took shape during practice camp due to changes in the NHL dress code. It was proposed to Demidov, who came on board, with the aim of launching the whole thing before the holidays.

The logical question is, if the kid didn't have time to take pictures, why did they want to launch it before the holidays? You're free to make up your own mind about that.

And as for the designs showing Demidov as right-handed, Milstein explains that this is an honest mistake that will be corrected. But even so, he says the fans' outrage at the whole thing is a good thing.

In his opinion, it shows just how committed Montreal fans are. Nothing less.

We all agree that, despite everything, it's not bad. Milstein's explanation takes the heat off his client (which was certainly the objective), but it doesn't really make the project look any better.

Let's see how it all turns out now.

Overtime

– No change in the Habs lineup tonight. Remember: there are no extras with the big club at the moment, but the Rocket are also in Ontario, in Belleville. Lucas Condotta will be missing, however, as he awaits the birth of his child.

No changes to the Canadiens' lineup tonight against the Maple Leafs. – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) December 6, 2025

