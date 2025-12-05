Hockey

Top-5: Patrick Roy inflicts a second regular season defeat on the Avalanche
Raphael Simard
Last night was a rare Thursday night when the Habs didn't play.

Still, there were plenty of games on the bill.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Patrick Roy inflicts second regular season defeat on Avalanche

Prior to last night's games, the Avalanche had lost only one game in regulation time since the start of the season.

That defeat came on October 25 against the Bruins. Yesterday (December 4), Colorado finally lost its second game in 60 minutes. The Islanders won 6-3.

Brock Nelson, traded to the Avalanche last year, was back in New York for the first time since his trade.

He got a standing ovation, of course.

New York led 4-0 at one point in the game, but Colorado didn't give up, scoring two quick goals.

Nelson even picked up an assist on one of the goals.

The Islanders held on, however.

Matthew Schaefer earned an assist, too, becoming the fifth-youngest player in history to reach the 20-point plateau in a career.

Another Mathew made a name for himself, this one Barzal.

He thought he was Nathan MacKinnon for a moment.

Ironically, it was Patrick Roy's team that beat Colorado in 60 minutes.

It was Roy's 200th NHL win and he didn't even know.

2. Steven Stamkos scores the winning goal in a bizarre fashion

The Preds were in Florida yesterday to take on the Panthers.

In the end, it was the visitors who prevailed in overtime, thanks to a rather bizarre goal.

Steven Stamkos scored while the net was down.

Florida wasn't happy, but the goal was awarded.

The two-time defending champions are still in the doldrums of the Atlantic Division.

Sergei Bobrovsky, in defeat, stopped 27 of 29 shots. Here, he denied Filip Forsberg a Michigan goal.

He had help from his defender at one point.

3. Maple Leafs score on their first shot of the game in fourth straight game

Here's a surprising statistic.

The Maple Leafs have a knack for starting games strong. Last night, for the fourth game in a row, they scored on their first shot of the game.

The Habs' next opponents crushed the Hurricanes by a score of 5-1.

They are now on a three-game winning streak.

However, Toronto lost its number-one goaltender in the victory.

Joseph Woll suffered a lower-body injury and never returned to the game. We wonder if he'll be back in the line-up on Saturday against Montreal.

In the win, Matthew Knies, who is out for revenge against the Habs, was good, collecting a goal and an assist.

His goal was a thing of beauty.

4. Nine Oilers goals and a hat trick for Connor McDavid

Late in the evening, the Oilers and the Kraken faced off.

The Oilers won the duel with ease, scoring nine goals. Fans wanted 10, though…

Connor McDavid scored a hat trick in the win.

Here, he really made Joey Daccord look bad.

Leon Draisaitl also had a strong game in the 9-4 win.

He scored four points. The two-headed monster collected eight points.

5. Lightning come from behind, but still lose

The Penguins were in Tampa Bay last night and got off to a good start.

They even led the Lightning 3-0. Evgeni Malkin thought he was the Evgeni Malkin of a few years ago.

Tampa Bay finally got going when the club was behind 0-3.

Brandon Hagel, who scored two goals in the game, created the tie.

Unfortunately, all that effort was for naught.

Malkin, again, scored the winning goal.

Tampa thought they had tied the game again moments later, but the goal was disallowed for passing with the hand.

Funny sequence…

After the match, Jon Cooper didn't seem to agree with the decision.


Extension

– Ville Koivunen's first.

– Nice set.

– 900 points for Artemi Panarin.

– Edmonton's two-headed monster leads the charge.

– Five games on the schedule today.

