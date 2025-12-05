Top-5: Patrick Roy inflicts a second regular season defeat on the Avalanche

Last night was a rare Thursday night when the Habs didn't play.

Still, there were plenty of games on the bill.

Here are the results and highlights:

Thursday saw the @NHLFlames and @NYIslanders snap two of the longest active point streaks in the League this season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/X6JJO0GQlA pic.twitter.com/EONPLYQ0SY – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 5, 2025

1. Patrick Roy inflicts second regular season defeat on Avalanche

Prior to last night's games, the Avalanche had lost only one game in regulation time since the start of the season.

That defeat came on October 25 against the Bruins. Yesterday (December 4), Colorado finally lost its second game in 60 minutes. The Islanders won 6-3.

A first since… October 25 https://t.co/yHpQwPNIge – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 5, 2025

Brock Nelson, traded to the Avalanche last year, was back in New York for the first time since his trade.

He got a standing ovation, of course.

Brock Nelson gets a standing-o in his return to the Island pic.twitter.com/gbZ5Xre7xd – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 5, 2025

New York led 4-0 at one point in the game, but Colorado didn't give up, scoring two quick goals.

Nelson even picked up an assist on one of the goals.

After going down 4-0, the Avs quickly cut the lead in half pic.twitter.com/VJZGItWold – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 5, 2025

The Islanders held on, however.

Matthew Schaefer earned an assist, too, becoming the fifth-youngest player in history to reach the 20-point plateau in a career.

Matthew Schaefer factored on one of five @NYIslanders goals so far and became the fifth-youngest player in League history to reach 20 career points and youngest since Brian Bellows on Nov. 26, 1982 #NHLStats Tune in : https://t.co/dT3 4F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/GbuK24C4hV – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 5, 2025

Another Mathew made a name for himself, this one Barzal.

He thought he was Nathan MacKinnon for a moment.

An absolute beaut from Barzal pic.twitter.com/evvs0TbFI5 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 5, 2025

Ironically, it was Patrick Roy's team that beat Colorado in 60 minutes.

It was Roy's 200th NHL win and he didn't even know.

Patrick Roy says he didn't know he won his 200th NHL game as a head coach until Anders Lee gave him a game puck “The focus was to play against the best team in the NHL. Like I said to them before the game, I believe if there's a team that could surprise them it's us ” pic.twitter.com/jVD2pehRwM – Islanders Videos (@SNY_Islanders) December 5, 2025

2. Steven Stamkos scores the winning goal in a bizarre fashion

The Preds were in Florida yesterday to take on the Panthers.

In the end, it was the visitors who prevailed in overtime, thanks to a rather bizarre goal.

Steven Stamkos scored while the net was down.

Stamkos scores one of the most bizarre OT winners you'll see pic.twitter.com/Lk0jrP4lxa – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 5, 2025

Florida wasn't happy, but the goal was awarded.

The two-time defending champions are still in the doldrums of the Atlantic Division.

Sergei Bobrovsky, in defeat, stopped 27 of 29 shots. Here, he denied Filip Forsberg a Michigan goal.

Sergei Bobrovsky denies Filip Forsberg a Michigan goal pic.twitter.com/cheiVcUauo – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 5, 2025

He had help from his defender at one point.

MIKKOOOOOOOLA WITH THE GOAL LINE STOP pic.twitter.com/nrqJ9mVHZR – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 5, 2025

3. Maple Leafs score on their first shot of the game in fourth straight game

Here's a surprising statistic.

The Maple Leafs have a knack for starting games strong. Last night, for the fourth game in a row, they scored on their first shot of the game.

Maple Leafs score on first shot… in fourth straight game pic.twitter.com/Jd1xxJ2LHY – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 5, 2025

The Habs' next opponents crushed the Hurricanes by a score of 5-1.

They are now on a three-game winning streak.

Bobby McMann ices it for the Toronto Maple Leafs for their third straight win! pic.twitter.com/sNzv1b05MN – TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 5, 2025

However, Toronto lost its number-one goaltender in the victory.

Joseph Woll suffered a lower-body injury and never returned to the game. We wonder if he'll be back in the line-up on Saturday against Montreal.

Joseph Woll has left the game before the start of the third against the Canes due to a “lower-body injury”, per the team pic.twitter.com/3MhocPtjjN – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 5, 2025

In the win, Matthew Knies, who is out for revenge against the Habs, was good, collecting a goal and an assist.

His goal was a thing of beauty.

Matty Knies uses his body and finishes with a backhand pic.twitter.com/kEkovgkWTl – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 5, 2025

4. Nine Oilers goals and a hat trick for Connor McDavid

Late in the evening, the Oilers and the Kraken faced off.

The Oilers won the duel with ease, scoring nine goals. Fans wanted 10, though…

Oilers fans get a “WE WANT 10” chant going at Rogers Place pic.twitter.com/EEn3s9hIv9 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 5, 2025

Connor McDavid scored a hat trick in the win.

Here, he really made Joey Daccord look bad.

Connor McDavid makes Joey Daccord look really bad pic.twitter.com/OAfrQarGPy – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 5, 2025

Leon Draisaitl also had a strong game in the 9-4 win.

He scored four points. The two-headed monster collected eight points.

Connor McDavid (3-1-4) and Leon Draisaitl (1-3-4) helped the @EdmontonOilers score nine goals in a game for the second time in 14 years (also April 15, 2024).#NHLStats: https://t.co/X6JJO0GQlA pic.twitter.com/4j0N3ifFlx – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 5, 2025

5. Lightning come from behind, but still lose

The Penguins were in Tampa Bay last night and got off to a good start.

They even led the Lightning 3-0. Evgeni Malkin thought he was the Evgeni Malkin of a few years ago.

VINTAGE GENO MALKIN pic.twitter.com/YZlzMGKan0 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 5, 2025

Tampa Bay finally got going when the club was behind 0-3.

Brandon Hagel, who scored two goals in the game, created the tie.

The Penguins led 3-0, now it's 3-3. pic.twitter.com/QU5k5B4IPI – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 5, 2025

Unfortunately, all that effort was for naught.

Malkin, again, scored the winning goal.

WE GOT VINTAGE MALKIN TONIGHT ON HATTY WATCH pic.twitter.com/dETUE9XFAV – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 5, 2025

Tampa thought they had tied the game again moments later, but the goal was disallowed for passing with the hand.

Funny sequence…

NO. GOAL. The play was overturned due to a missed hand-pass stoppage https://t.co/hA8UK1RZH9 pic.twitter.com/yYn4OiinQb – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 5, 2025

After the match, Jon Cooper didn't seem to agree with the decision.

Jon Cooper's reaction to the review that took a potential #TBLightning tying goal off the board in the final minute of tonight's game against Pittsburgh https://t.co/CrqnnOXlO1 – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 5, 2025

Extension

– Ville Koivunen's first.

“THERE IT IS VILLE!” Ville Koivunen has his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/mkybiqpaO9 – NHL (@NHL) December 5, 2025

– Nice set.

Viktor Arvidsson with an absolute rip for his 400th NHL point! pic.twitter.com/AoVj7k1c7c – NHL (@NHL) December 5, 2025

– 900 points for Artemi Panarin.

– Edmonton's two-headed monster leads the charge.

– Five games on the schedule today.