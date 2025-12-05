Samuel Montembeault: Darren Dreger wonders if he worked hard enough this summer

We're all trying to figure out why Samuel Montembeault has been struggling since the start of the season.

Has he lost his confidence? Does he doubt his own abilities? Is there a problem with his pre-game preparation?

Whatever the case, the results so far are not good enough, and his performance is starting to worry many. He really doesn't look like the same Monty we saw last season…

Darren Dreger, on TSN 690, wondered if the goalie had worked hard enough this summer to prepare for the season. Dreger went on to say that he's convinced the answer is yes… but it's interesting to see him question himself at this level.

We know that Monty, after all, had to deal with an injury in the off-season too. It may have affected his practice, even though the Québécois has been working hard to be ready for training camp…

Listen: Darren Dreger: Here's WHY Trades Aren't Happening https://t.co/HPsHHrZ6lO – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) December 5, 2025

It's weird in a way to see Monty play like this because he's not a shadow of his former self.

In 24-25, we saw a confident goalie in front of his net. A goalie who played big, who wasn't afraid to face shots and who was solid in his movements.

So far this season, it's been quite the opposite. He's often out of position, he doesn't control his rebounds properly… and as a result, after 14 games since the start of the campaign, his efficiency rate is truly atrocious at .861.

That puts him 46th (out of 47) among all NHL goalies who have played at least 10 games this season. You can't make that up…

I don't know where the solution lies, but Monty will have to find it pretty quickly before it's too late.

Because it can't go on like this either. For his sake… and for the sake of the team on the ice. I really hope he'll be able to get back on his feet before too long.

Overtime

– There's a lot of activity today in the waivers.

Koppanen (PIT) on waivers Lundmark (FLA) on waivers for purposes of contract termination – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 5, 2025

– Yes.

“If they play like they played on Wednesday, it's hard not to give them those minutes” https://t.co/58NCMm8pKL – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 5, 2025

– I love it!

Here are the groups for the next World Cup!

Which one do you think will be the most interesting to follow? pic.twitter.com/Sheat2XhOv – RDS (@RDSca) December 5, 2025

– Enjoy your reading.