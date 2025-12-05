Rumor mill: Tarik Skubal at the heart of discussions

Tigers discuss Tarik Skubal

In recent weeks, all the signs were that the Tigers were keeping the door open to potentially trade Tarik Skubal… but that the club wasn't too keen to negotiate.

But it seems that's not exactly the case.

According to information from Buster Olney, who tweeted on the subject, the Tigers are continuing to talk to several teams in order to take the pulse of the market for the best pitcher in the world.

It's the right thing to do under the circumstances… but the club should focus on signing him.

The Tigers continue to be engaged with other teams in discussing the Tarik Skubal trade options. Still unclear whether they'll actually move the left-hander in a big trade; the asking prices are enormous, as you could imagine. He could be the biggest difference-maker for a new.. – Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 5, 2025

The Mets want… everyone

Yesterday, we talked about the Mets' interest in Joe Ryan. That's not exactly surprising, considering the fact that the New York club clearly needs reinforcements on the mound.

But established pitchers like Framber Valdez and Ranger Suarez are also in the club's sights. The same goes for Tatsuya Imai and Michael King, whose resumes don't measure up to the other two in MLB.

.@Feinsand reports that the Mets are “in the mix” for Ranger Suárez: “A number of clubs have been attached to Suárez in recent weeks, with sources tabbing the Astros, Cubs and Orioles as the most serious threats to sign him away from the Phillies. The Mets and Tigers are also in… pic.twitter.com/lQVaNMmn95 – SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) December 5, 2025

Obviously, Edwin Diaz is still in play.

But don't overlook Kyle Schwarber, who the Mets are reportedly trying to steal from the Phillies. This will no doubt be negotiated at next week's Winter Meetings.

Free at ESPN: The Winter Meetings start this weekend, and there will be action. The latest on the free agent and trade landscapes from me and @Buster_ESPN, including who's likeliest to sign, who's on the trade market and which teams will be most active: https://t.co/HsjTmcyGcr – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 5, 2025

Paul Goldschmidt back in Arizona?

At this point in his career, Paul Goldschmidt isn't necessarily a starter anymore. But he can still give a team a helping hand in a limited role.

And a return to Arizona, to the Diamondbacks, could be in the cards.

D-backs Have Shown Interest In Reunions With Kelly, Goldschmidt https://t.co/b8Ao4MRcUZ pic.twitter.com/qIlEy7GJf9 – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 5, 2025

Robert Suarez on the Dodgers?

We know that one of the Dodgers' (few) weaknesses is in the bullpen. That's why I'm not surprised to see that Robert Suarez, who has done well in San Diego recently, is in the rumor mill there.

Whether he's interested remains to be seen.

Dodgers Have Shown Interest In Robert Suarez https://t.co/gCc9zeXlyb pic.twitter.com/s1rF8ytiQb – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 5, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.