Rumor mill: Tarik Skubal at the heart of discussions
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Tigers discuss Tarik Skubal

In recent weeks, all the signs were that the Tigers were keeping the door open to potentially trade Tarik Skubal… but that the club wasn't too keen to negotiate.

But it seems that's not exactly the case.

According to information from Buster Olney, who tweeted on the subject, the Tigers are continuing to talk to several teams in order to take the pulse of the market for the best pitcher in the world.

It's the right thing to do under the circumstances… but the club should focus on signing him.

The Mets want… everyone

Yesterday, we talked about the Mets' interest in Joe Ryan. That's not exactly surprising, considering the fact that the New York club clearly needs reinforcements on the mound.

But established pitchers like Framber Valdez and Ranger Suarez are also in the club's sights. The same goes for Tatsuya Imai and Michael King, whose resumes don't measure up to the other two in MLB.

Obviously, Edwin Diaz is still in play.

But don't overlook Kyle Schwarber, who the Mets are reportedly trying to steal from the Phillies. This will no doubt be negotiated at next week's Winter Meetings.

Paul Goldschmidt back in Arizona?

At this point in his career, Paul Goldschmidt isn't necessarily a starter anymore. But he can still give a team a helping hand in a limited role.

And a return to Arizona, to the Diamondbacks, could be in the cards.

Robert Suarez on the Dodgers?

We know that one of the Dodgers' (few) weaknesses is in the bullpen. That's why I'm not surprised to see that Robert Suarez, who has done well in San Diego recently, is in the rumor mill there.

Whether he's interested remains to be seen.

