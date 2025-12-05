Rumor Corner: Steven Stamkos’ name linked to the Devils

With the NHL's December 20-27 holiday freeze approaching, we could see teams getting busy on the trade market.

One team whose name often comes up in trade rumors is the Predators.

The club is going through its second difficult season in a row, and could soon be in selling mode. Nashville has some good veterans who could be of interest to a team looking for reinforcements or depth to finish the season.

Although he has a no-movement clause, Steven Stamkos is a player who could change addresses between now and the trade deadline.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the Devils would be interested in acquiring the forward, who has plenty of postseason playoff experience, even if he has slowed down over the past two years.

New Jersey was among the teams that attempted to sign Stamkos as a free agent in 2024.

Artemi Panarin could end the season elsewhere

The Rangers are another team in the midst of a second consecutive difficult season, and could well make a move between now and the trade deadline if the club is not in a position to make the playoffs.

According to Frank Seravalli, the Blueshirts have a good chance of trading Artemi Panarin this season if they move to the sellers' side.

Frank Seravalli: Re Rangers: If they are in a position where they are not making it or they're well outside of the [playoff] picture, they're very likely to be moving Artemi Panarin – Insider Notebook (12/2) – NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) December 5, 2025

The forward is currently completing the final year of a seven-year contract worth an average of $11.64 million per year, and all indications are that he will offer his services to the highest bidder.

We can therefore expect the Rangers to try to monetize his value if they don't think of him as a spring hockey player. Especially since, with 30 points, including 9 goals, in 29 games this season, Panarin could give a good return on a trade.

The Wild ready to buy

Also according to Frank Seravalli, the Wild, who have twelve wins in their last sixteen games, could well be aggressive at the trade deadline and even this summer.

Frank Seravalli: Re Wild: I think they're gonna be an aggressive team when it comes to this deadline to try and get better, and also in the summer – Kevin Karius Show (12/2) – NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) December 5, 2025

Even if Seravalli doesn't name names, the Minnesota team could well be looking for a little more punch up front, particularly on its third and fourth lines, as it ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals scored with 79 goals in 28 games.

The Wild also need reinforcements and depth to hope to make a deep run in the playoffs when they haven't made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2015.

This will definitely be a team to watch in the weeks and months to come.

Overtime

– An assist for Micheal Hage.

Michigan is on the board first! Spence from Hage and Horofff! pic.twitter.com/iZzL1OxG9W Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 6, 2025

– A beautiful piece of play.

OH COLE THAT IS BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/boUpV9ZHCh – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 6, 2025

– On the rebound.

We Robo goals pic.twitter.com/pgfkjyL8C0 – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 6, 2025

– No change for the Kings.

GM Ken Holland denied a big rumor https://t.co/v3fP5ydtHO – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 6, 2025

– Hockey like the old days.