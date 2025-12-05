Baseball

MLB in brief: No other starting pitcher in Boston? | The Twins want to keep their stars
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in brief: No other starting pitcher in Boston? | The Twins want to keep their stars
Credit: Newsweek

No other starting pitcher in Boston?

That's the rumor. But who will be the club's #2 pitcher? Sonny Gray?

Twins want to keep their stars

They want to be competitive in 2026. I'll finish laughing and get back to you.

Phillies interested in Cody Bellinger

No surprises here.

Mets don't want to give Edwin Diaz five years

That's what the pitcher wants.

Framber Valdez introduces himself

He has prepared a personality presentation for teams interested in his services.

Several clubs want Zac Gallen

Where will he go?

Ron Washington's impact in San Francisco

He can help Rafael Devers adjust to first base.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!