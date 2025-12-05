MLB in brief: No other starting pitcher in Boston? | The Twins want to keep their stars

No other starting pitcher in Boston?

That's the rumor. But who will be the club's #2 pitcher? Sonny Gray?

“They feel that they're pretty deep, and they've got more coming [internally].”@Ken_Rosenthal doesn't anticipate the Red Sox adding another starting pitcher. pic.twitter.com/MEr4rti8Dz – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 5, 2025

Twins want to keep their stars

They want to be competitive in 2026. I'll finish laughing and get back to you.

Twins plan to keep their stars. Story: https://t.co/CcNL4eBIMW – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 5, 2025

Phillies interested in Cody Bellinger

No surprises here.

Here's our latest intel heading into the MLB winter meetings in Orlando, starting with the slugger who holds the key to the offseason.https://t.co/bldw6ifqlF – Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 5, 2025

Mets don't want to give Edwin Diaz five years

That's what the pitcher wants.

The Mets seem adamant about not going five years for Edwin Diaz, per @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/LJHF5MJ1cb – Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) December 4, 2025

Framber Valdez introduces himself

He has prepared a personality presentation for teams interested in his services.

Thad Levine, who's been working with Framber Valdez's agent, says Valdez put together a 20-minute video that offers insight into who he is. “It really puts the person in perspective, and I think for teams that genuinely care about that, it'll probably open their eyes.” pic.twitter.com/ACvNN7Az64 – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 5, 2025

Several clubs want Zac Gallen

Where will he go?

Giants, Angels, Tigers Among Teams Interested In Zac Gallen https://t.co/seJgE0Gqms pic.twitter.com/fqOFCiUdNu – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 5, 2025

Ron Washington's impact in San Francisco

He can help Rafael Devers adjust to first base.

“He always embraced the best that every player had to offer, and put them in the ultimate position to succeed.” Thad Levine believes Ron Washington has the ability to make Rafael Devers an above-average defender at first base. pic.twitter.com/SRgtwvwTvp – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 5, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.