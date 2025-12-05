Matthew Knies wants to make the Canadiens pay tomorrow night

Two weeks ago, the Canadiens hosted the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

The home team, with Jakub Dobes in net, won 5-2. The game had gone really well for the Canadiens, just before a trip out West.

The win felt good.

Tomorrow night, it's the Maple Leafs' turn to welcome their foes home. The Habs will practice at 11 a.m. this morning in Brossard before heading to Toronto.

And let's just say the Toronto club is ready.

Matthew Knies, who missed the duel between the two teams two weeks ago, said that his club had taken advantage of its most recent trip to rediscover the way it plays.

Because, in his opinion, the Maple Leafs are sometimes a bit flat at home… although he promises that won't be the case tomorrow.

We'll make the Canadiens pay. – Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies is ready to give the Canadiens some payback on Saturday after losing to the Habs 5-2 earlier this season pic.twitter.com/AWl0vvUYXn – TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 5, 2025

The last time the two great rivals met, things got a little heated: 70 penalty minutes were handed out. Florian Xhekaj (who fought) is not with the Canadiens at the moment…

Although we can't necessarily expect to see Joseph Woll (who was hurt yesterday) in front of the Maple Leafs net, Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies will be there. On November 22, they weren't. #Injured

It's not the same club that will face the Canadiens tomorrow night. The Toronto team has won four of its five games since the loss in Montreal – and tomorrow, the Maple Leafs will play at home for the first time since November 20.

Will the Canadiens, who haven't had much (regular-season) success in Toronto in recent years, send Jakub Dobes in front of the net in the Queen City? We'll see in due course.

“Why not play him two games in a row?” – Stéphane Waite pic.twitter.com/8SMxhb7JwO – L'Antichambre (@Antichambre) December 5, 2025

