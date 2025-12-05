LJ Mooney: His future may not be in Montreal

LJ Mooney isn't the biggest guy on the ice.

At 5'8 and 165 pounds, let's just say he doesn't have the frame of a power forward. But…

But his offensive qualities and intelligence with the puck make up for all that. Mooney is capable of producing offensively, and it shows in his NCAA stats this season. He still managed 13 points (four goals) in 18 games with the Minnesota Gophers, and at 18 years of age, that's a lot of production:

Habs prospect LJ Mooney in his freshman season with the Minnesota Gophers: – 4 goals

– 9 assists

– 13 points in 18 games (tied for third on the team) pic.twitter.com/U3QSGOvDrN – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 5, 2025

That said, perhaps the future of the main interested party lies elsewhere than in Montreal.

Because Mathias Brunet and the Snake are right in one sense: the Habs already have a few small players. Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson aren't big, and in the NHL, you can't win with a small team.

We've seen it time and again in recent years, after all.

According to Mathias and Snake, L.J. Mooney's future is not in Montreal. As PAG would say, he's far more likely to be a “trade Mooney”. Thanks to our presenting partner, @Miseojeu Thanks to @LeTrioHockey @mathiasbrunet @PAGirard #mathiasetleserpent pic.twitter.com/NfouUFAUi5 – KOSports.tv (@KOSports_tv) December 5, 2025

Simon Boisvert sees Mooney establishing himself as a potential third-trio player… if he has two big wingers next to him to surround him in the right way.

And I don't hate that projection, because it's true that Mooney has the qualities of a guy who can fill a chair like that. 3rd trio center, a few minutes on the power play per game…

But with all the youngsters growing up in Montreal, it might be hard for Mooney to fit in and shine the way he'd like to. The Habs have guys like Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky coming up… and we know that the young guys in the club right now – Suzuki, Bolduc, Caufield, Slaf and Demidov – are here to stay.

It's going to get interesting, to put it another way. Because, in reality, maybe Mooney can become an interesting piece of the puzzle for a trade if he continues to develop properly.

The good news? The CH still has time to make a decision with him. I wouldn't be surprised to see him stay two more years (after the current season) in the NCAA to improve his tool bag… and if that happens, Kent Hughes will have plenty of time to see what he wants to do with his prospect.

