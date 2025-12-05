Laurent Brossoit is available: A solution for the CH in front of the net?

Jakub Dobes and Samuel Montembeault have both struggled in front of the net this season.

That's no secret.

The Habs may be looking to improve their goaltending, and that's no secret either. Rumours (including those involving Jordan Binnington) have begun to circulate in Montreal in recent days, and they won't abate if Monty and Dobes continue to be so inconsistent.

In Chicago, there's one player available right now: Laurent Brossoit. Elliotte Friedman talked about this earlier this week, saying that if a team is willing to take on his $3.3M salary (he's in the last year of his contract), the Hawks will let him go for very little.

But if the Hawks were to withhold salary in a potential deal, it would cost a little more. But… it wouldn't cost the moon either.

Elliotte Friedman: Someone said to me, if you were willing to take the full number [$3.3m] for Laurent Brossoit…a late round pick or future considerations; if you're asking for Chicago to retain…you'll probably have to do a little bit more – FAN Hockey Show (12/2) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) December 4, 2025

Laurent Brossoit is from British Columbia. He didn't play in 24-25 because of an injury, and he hasn't played a game since the start of the season because of another injury.

We agree: if the CH wants to go after him, it wouldn't be to send him in front of the net this weekend. Brossoit was sent back to the AHL in recent weeks to get back into shape, but he hasn't played yet.

That said, this is a guy who had some very good moments before falling off the wagon. His stats in 22-23 and 23-24 are still interesting, as #2 goalie:

7-0-3, .927 and 2.17 in 22-23 (and he won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights)

15-5-2, .927 and 2.00 in 23-24 with the Winnipeg Jets

The question now is: if the CH is interested in acquiring Brossoit… who do we cup between Monty and Dobes?

Would the Habs have the luxury of sending Dobes to the AHL to make room for Brossoit? It would be frowned upon… But on the other hand, maybe packing Montembeault would be frowned upon by some people, too.

Hm…

In short

