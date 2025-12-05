Ivan Demidov’s clothing line creates quite a stir

Yesterday, we learned thatIvan Demidov had decided to launch his clothing line online. It's an important branding move for the Russian, who has chosen to produce sweaters that, objectively, aren't pretty.

In fact, it's not just that they're not pretty: they're cheap.

Instead of partnering with a major brand to bring out something nicer and classier, he's brought out a model that looks like an AI-produced project.

Demidov is SO good that he can also play right-handed. In the basket, you can choose the color of the jersey, and which side he plays on. https://t.co/bTOmYtf pF7 pic.twitter.com/HURXjZVgB8 – Max Lalonde (@MaxLalonde_) December 5, 2025

I'm sure Demidov didn't mean any harm. But by releasing these products, he didn't do things the right way since it affects his image.

I agree with JT on this one: you can't put an image like that on your site.

You can't take the Canadiens jersey, modify it with AI, remove the logo and put a 93 on the front to sell merch when your name is Ivan Demidov. #cringe #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/XKcIsS4b6d – JT (@jeantrudel83) December 4, 2025

The logos that look cheap… the fact that you can buy a version where Demidov is right-handed (WTF) in hockey… all that, it's already a bit weird for his brand image.

But the reason I say it looks like he just rushed to get his products out is because a lot of people are pissed off at the way he did it.

We can confirm that internally, at the Habs, there's dissatisfaction.

And at Warrior, it's the same thing. The company paid a lot of money for him to represent the brand under the terms of a five-year contract… and seeing him with equipment from another brand (and promoting it, of course) doesn't sit well.

Just because we laugh doesn't mean it's funny. People at Habs and Warrior (Demidov wears Bauer gloves) are clearly unhappy with Ivan Demidov's site and merch. With good reason! And Demidov's agent, who dares to claim that everything is fine and dandy. .. https://t.co/hwyDyUFBIZ – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 5, 2025

So even if his agent is happy and tries to hide the problem, there's something wrong with all of this. Steps have been skipped. Is it because Christmas gift-giving time is approaching and we had to finish everything before then?

And to think that his agent confirms that the next wave is coming…

It's official – Ivan Demidov is entering the fashion game.

Today we launch 93DEMIDOV, Ivan's own clothing line built from the ground up.

Elite materials. Clean design. Authentic to who he is – no gimmicks, no shortcuts. The first collection just dropped: https://t.co/gXAOPbP3VJ… pic.twitter.com/UVzjqIuZpB – Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) December 4, 2025

Demidov isn't selfish on the ice or with his number (he kept #93 leaving #91 to Oliver Kapanen) and we know he's a serious little guy in terms of on-ice practice. That (and his talent) is why fans love him.

But his clothing line is… something else.

Recently, my colleague Maxime Truman wrote that Demidov should put less emphasis on his partnerships and choose better which companies to promote. I think this is even more true today.

Ah, one last thing to show that yes, things did happen quickly: ID93, the branding of his site, is also the name of a vaccine against tuberculosis…

