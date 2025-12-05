Hockey

“I don’t think Michael Hage is untouchable”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Canadiens want to improve their center position.

Yes, Oliver Kapanen exists, and he forms an unlikely and successful duo with Ivan Demidov. But we know that regression is almost inevitable in his case.

And we agree that behind them, it's thin. If Kapanen were the #3 center, it would help.

So the Canadiens will keep on looking to see if they can find their second center of the future elsewhere. Kapanen, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook and Michael Hage are the best in-house possibilities right now. It's possible to do better.

But you know as well as I do that in order to receive, you have to give.

If the Canadiens had to give away a big prospect to get their hands on a top-6 center, would they be willing to give Michael Hage in return?

We agree that this is certainly not the Canadiens' plan A… but Darren Dreger, who spoke to TSN 690 about the trade market, doesn't think Hage is an untouchable in the organization.

Interesting stuff.

No one is saying that the Canadiens want to trade Michael Hage. On the contrary: it's possible to believe that the club hopes he'll one day develop into a top-notch center.

But to receive, you have to give. We keep repeating ourselves, but it's all the same.

I don't feel that there's a high enough quality center on the market right now to make Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton say that parting with a Hage (or any other top prospect) is worth it.

But I also think that, compared to Alexander Zharovsky, David Reinbacher and Jacob Fowler, it's Hage who potentially has the best chance of leaving. Especially if it's for a second-line center…

Ah, while we're on the subject of the Habs on the market: let's also note that right now, it's debatable whether Frank Seravalli's eyes have anything to do with the Canadiens.


