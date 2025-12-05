Here’s why the Canadiens didn’t have any players recalled from Laval at their practice sessions

This morning, the Canadiens held a practice in Brossard.

It was the club's last practice in Quebec before leaving for Toronto later on Friday. Tomorrow night, the club takes on the Maple Leafs.

Obviously, some guys got on the ice before the others… and you can guess who we're talking about.

Unsurprisingly, Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov are the first 2 players on the ice along with the goaltender invited this morning to Brossard.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hutson #Demidov #NHL pic.twitter.com/KLsK5bFxC9 – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) December 5, 2025

We note that the Canadiens, who theoretically have only 12 healthy forwards and six healthy defensemen in town right now, practiced without Josh Anderson, who had a day of treatments.

So there were only 11 forwards at practice.

Forward Josh Anderson (therapy day) will not take part in today's practice. Forward Josh Anderson (therapy day) will not participate in today's practice. – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 5, 2025

Under the circumstances, it's logical to wonder why the Habs didn't issue a recall. Especially since, normally, before going on the road, there's a recall to make sure there's an extra – at the very least.

And the answer to that question is simple: the Rocket is already in Ontario.

Tonight and tomorrow, the Rocket will be playing in Belleville, a town just a two-hour drive from Toronto. We can therefore expect to see one or more of the guys playing tonight in the AHL and then being called up again.

To me, this explains why there are no Laval players on the ice in Brossard this morning.

Since we don't think Martin St-Louis will change his lineup for tomorrow's game (barring injury, of course), we can assume that Marc Del Gaizo will be recalled following the Rocket game.

Will a forward also be recalled? And if so, who?

overtime

– Hehehe.

Breaking news: For those who were wondering, no, Ivan Demidov is not right-handed. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/qME1glbqpf – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) December 5, 2025

– Once a hockey player, always a hockey player.

That's Stéphane Robidas having fun this morning before practice. He hasn't lost his touch pic.twitter.com/pVF26xG8Zo – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) December 5, 2025

– Nice.

We often talk about Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson, but 53 is often one of the first to jump on the ice. At $9.5 M per season, he has to lead by example… and that's exactly what he's doing too. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/cteCsfyysG – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) December 5, 2025

– Interesting.