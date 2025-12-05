Hockey

Here’s why the Canadiens didn’t have any players recalled from Laval at their practice sessions
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Here’s why the Canadiens didn’t have any players recalled from Laval at their practice sessions
Credit: Cook

This morning, the Canadiens held a practice in Brossard.

It was the club's last practice in Quebec before leaving for Toronto later on Friday. Tomorrow night, the club takes on the Maple Leafs.

Obviously, some guys got on the ice before the others… and you can guess who we're talking about.

We note that the Canadiens, who theoretically have only 12 healthy forwards and six healthy defensemen in town right now, practiced without Josh Anderson, who had a day of treatments.

So there were only 11 forwards at practice.

Under the circumstances, it's logical to wonder why the Habs didn't issue a recall. Especially since, normally, before going on the road, there's a recall to make sure there's an extra – at the very least.

And the answer to that question is simple: the Rocket is already in Ontario.

Tonight and tomorrow, the Rocket will be playing in Belleville, a town just a two-hour drive from Toronto. We can therefore expect to see one or more of the guys playing tonight in the AHL and then being called up again.

To me, this explains why there are no Laval players on the ice in Brossard this morning.

Since we don't think Martin St-Louis will change his lineup for tomorrow's game (barring injury, of course), we can assume that Marc Del Gaizo will be recalled following the Rocket game.

Will a forward also be recalled? And if so, who?


overtime

– Hehehe.

– Once a hockey player, always a hockey player.

– Nice.

– Interesting.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!