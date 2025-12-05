Goaltender of the Month in his conference: Quentin Miller is dominating the NCAA

Quentin Miller was drafted by the Canadiens in 2023.

The goaltender, selected with the 128th overall pick in the 4th round, has been in the news for the past year… because he decided to leave the QMJHL.

After a stint in the BCHL, he's now playing for one of the big universities in the United States, Denver. And let's just say he's breaking all NCAA records so far.

The Montrealer has an 8-4-1 record, but that doesn't do justice to the fact that he's having a monster season because his team hasn't been super-good since the start of the season. Miller has an efficiency rate of .928 and a goals-against average of 1.96… which is impressive.

He was particularly impressive in November. And that earned him the title of goalie of the month in his conference.

Congrats to Habs prospect Quentin Miller on being named the NCHC Goalie of the Month for November. He led the National Collegiate Hockey Conference in wins (6), save% (.932) and ranked second in GAA (2.08) pic.twitter.com/Wlyg7gPpre – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 5, 2025

He's proving one thing: he's not to be overlooked in the Canadiens' hierarchy of prospects.

At 20, his stats are impressive… and he could continue to improve over time too. We know that Jacob Fowler is seen as the goaltender of the future in Montreal and that developing a goaltender can be more “complicated,” but Miller is doing some great things right now and that's something to talk about too.

Things have been going well for the Habs' prospects lately. And so it is with Quentin Miller:

Hage dominating the NCAA

Fowler dominating the AHL

Bryce Pickford too good for the WHL

Zharovsky 2 Times rookie of the month in the KHL

Volokhin torching the VHL

Reinbacher seems to have found his game

Quentin Miller 1.96 .928 NCAA in 13 gp Don't sleep on the Habs prospects – Pierre-Luc Bobrov (@PierreLucMathi1) December 5, 2025

We haven't talked about him much in the past, but clearly… the kid is putting his name on the map.

And that's a good thing for him. It remains to be seen whether he'll be able to keep the momentum going.

