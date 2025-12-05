Alexander Zharovsky leaves for the KHL All-Star Game

Good news for the Canadiens.

One of its top prospects, Alexander Zharovsky, has been selected by the Russian media to play in the KHL All-Star Game next February.

12 names were announced this morning, and he's one of them.

Meet 12 new #KHLAllStar‘s! See you in Ekaterinburg on February 7-8, 2026! pic.twitter.com/0TpLsOMBe6 – KHL (@khl_eng) December 5, 2025

Alexander Zharovsky, a second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2025, is performing very well in his first full season in the KHL.

In 24 games so far, he's found a way to collect 20 points, including eight goals.

He's not just good for an 18-year-old : he's good in general. And that's why it makes sense to see him earn a spot at the All-Star Game in Russia.

He also looks like a man among kids because he won Rookie of the Month in October and November… but that's not necessarily why he's at the All-Star Game.

Your back-to-back KHL Rookie of the Month – Alexander Zharovsky! pic.twitter.com/g51jzxIjGu – KHL (@khl_eng) December 2, 2025

Remember that Zharovsky, who saw Ivan Demidov push for him with Kent Hughes at the last draft, is still under contract in Russia for 18 months.

If nothing changes, he could land in Montreal as late as 2027.

But in the meantime, if he continues to get plenty of playing time in Russia (something Demidov didn't always get with Roman Rotenberg's SKA last year), Zharovsky can continue to develop.

And all the better for the Habs.

