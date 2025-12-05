A Diablos receiver follows in the footsteps of his role model with the Rouge et Or

Links between the Trois-Rivières Diablos and Laval University's prestigious Rouge et Or program are not frequent.

However, Raphaël Lavictoire has broken this trend. The catcher, a key figure in Division 2 collegiate football, confirms his commitment to Laval after a season that propelled him into the québécois elite.

At the end of an exceptional campaign in which he caught 52 passes for 706 yards and reached the end zone seven times, Lavictoire was selected to the division's all-star team for the second year running.

This achievement is a testament to both his consistency and his offensive impact. For him, this progress is not just the result of his own hard work: it is inspired by a very specific role model, also from the Trois-Rivières region. This is what he explained to Richard Boutin in an article published in the Journal de Québec.

Three quarters of the way through his college career, Lavictoire was already observing the path taken by Isaac Gaillardetz, the Rouge et Or's star receiver from the Diablos.

Recognized across Canada and named to the first university all-star team, Gaillardetz was proof to the young athlete that a player from Trois-Rivières could make his mark at the highest level.

Despite a career that was overshadowed by a broken tibia suffered in the Jacques-Dussault Cup against the Université de Montréal Carabins, Gaillardetz leaves behind a solid legacy.

A logical and motivating choice for the receiver

He hopes not only to follow in his predecessor's footsteps, but also to help build a lasting bridge between the Diablos and the Rouge et Or. For Laval, the arrival of such an explosive receiver represents a major asset in the quest for offensive depth.

With his ambition to elevate his game in an environment renowned for its excellence, Raphaël Lavictoire is embarking on a new stage that could, in turn, inspire other young talents in Trois-Rivières.

This content was created with the help of AI.