28 goals and 150 hits: Slaf is in the same group as Wilson, Forsberg, and B. Tkachuk

Juraj Slafkovsky has been playing great hockey since the start of the season. Whether on the first or second line, the Slovakian is able to help his linemates.

His goal was to get the season off to a good start, as Slafkovsky had become accustomed to starting in the second half of the calendar in his first seasons.

So far, he can say mission accomplished.

In 26 games this season, the first pick of the 2022 draft has nine goals, the team's second-highest total, and 15 points.

It's not as impressive a production as Nick Suzuki or Cole Caufield, but statistics aside, Slafkovsky plays good, efficient hockey and is less hesitant to use his imposing physique to deliver shoulder shots.

He's also much more solid along the ramps and doesn't mind getting in front of the net to create traffic.

The 21-year-old forward is tied with Joe Veleno and Arber Xhekaj for the team lead in checking with 48 so far this season.

In fact, if he keeps hitting and scoring at this rate, he could end the season with 28 goals and 151 checks.

As Anthony Martineau pointed out on The Sick Podcast, last year only three players in the entire NHL managed the feat of scoring 28 or more goals and hitting the opposition more than 150 times. They are Tom Wilson, Brady Tkachuk, and Filip Forsberg.

Juraj Slafkovsky could be part of a very select group this season… #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @Antho_Martineau @belly2020 pic.twitter.com/8WC0XvTOAz – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) December 5, 2025

Not the least of these players are 31, 26, and 31, respectively.

Slaf could do it at 21 without yet having reached his full potential.

I think we finally have a real power forward in Montreal and we haven't yet seen the best of the Slovak forward.

Let's just say it's very promising for the future.

