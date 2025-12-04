Zachary Bolduc: “It’s a privilege to play for Martin St-Louis”

Zachary Bolduc is having a rather strange season. The forward is absolutely killing it on the road (11 points in 12 games)… but has just one point in 14 games at the Bell Centre.

Usually, when there's such a difference between home and away stats, it's the other way around.

Bolduc's playing time, however, is the talk of the town. This week, for example, he started on the first line… but he was benched for Tuesday's game and played less than eight minutes last night.

However, the player himself doesn't seem too bothered by all this: in an interview with La Poche Bleue broadcast this evening, Bolduc talked about his relationship with Martin St-Louis… and was very complimentary about his coach:

It's a privilege to play for Martin St-Louis. – Zachary Bolduc

La Poche Bleue – S07É13 https://t.co/mKXq3sguy0 – Maxim Lapierre (@Lappy14) December 5, 2025

Bolduc insisted that St-Louis is passionate and an excellent communicator. He also praised the fact that the coach has clear expectations for each of his players and wants to bring out the best in each of them.

And the interview was recorded today, so he said it after the events of the week.

Of course, it would have been surprising to see Bolduc publicly trash his coach. However, what we seem to understand from his comments is that Bolduc understands what the coach wants to build… and you'd think he'd understand why he gets the short end of the stick at times.

Above all, it echoes what Renaud Lavoie reported earlier this evening on JiC: the relationship between Bolduc and his coach is far from damaged.

We'll have to see if all that changes if Bolduc continues in such a limited role. But for now, the forward seems to be embracing what St-Louis is trying to bring to town.

At least, that's what he says publicly.

Overtime

– Speaking of Bolduc.

He played less than eight minutes on Wednesday https://t.co/FFWNdB8Uh8 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 4, 2025

The robots have spoken https://t.co/RbxbdCO0Bn – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 5, 2025

– Love this.

The Andrei Markov & PK Subban bromance tour continues pic.twitter.com/axPcygIjdu – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 5, 2025

– He's playing big hockey.

The big Slovak is proving his detractors wrong https://t.co/zEs79a9kI5 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 4, 2025

– Jake Evans gives some love to Oliver Kapanen.