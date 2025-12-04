Victory over the Jets: Martin St-Louis’ speech made the difference

We know that Martin St-Louis is a good motivator. It's one of his strengths as Habs pilot.

When the head coach makes speeches, they have a certain impact. And we know that his players listen to him because he has the respect of the guys in the dressing room.

That respect was earned in part thanks to a good speech when he arrived in Montreal in February 2022.

And before yesterday's game, the Canadiens players needed St-Louis to use his oratory skills to help the team win against the Jets.

He did just that – and it worked.

As Arber Xhekaj recounted, St-Louis inspired the boys to go to war. The club was collectively dissatisfied with its last two games (in Denver and against the Sens) and had to stand up and play the right way.

Mission accomplished.

"After the last two games, we were angry!" The coach's speech fired up the troops.

As journalist Dave Lévesque reports, it was by appealing to his players' pride that Martin St-Louis managed to find the motivation to take them to the next level.

The club simply had no right to be beaten (again) at home. They had to avenge the last few setbacks, but also show that the players were capable of putting the last few days behind them.

And they did, thanks in no small part to their coach.

We know that THE big challenge for a young team is to find consistency. And as the Canadiens are THE youngest team on the circuit, this is clearly one of the head coach's mandates.

Last night, the Habs beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a shootout. The Canadiens are the NHL's youngest team with an average age of 25.7. The Winnipeg Jets are the most aged team, with an average age of 30.7.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski polled hockey writers who vote for the NHL awards. Habs captain Nick Suzuki is the current front runner for the Selke Trophy.

Sportsnet dropped it. Broadcasting Andrei Markov's ceremony was basic.

Hearing from quite a few Habs fans upset that Sportsnet didn't show the Andrei Markov Homecoming Night pre-game ceremony last night at Bell Centre. Hard to understand why they wouldn't.

