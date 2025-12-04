Top-5: Two more Ovi goals in Caps thaw in San Jose

Five games were played in the NHL last night, including the Canadiens against the Jets.

The Habs managed to win… but it's still relevant to talk about what happened elsewhere in the league.

Let's take a look:

1: Caps have fun in San Jose

Alex Ovechkin has been playing in the NHL for 20 years. It's been so long… that yesterday, he faced the Sharks and their retro uniform (a jersey they wore during Ovi's rookie NHL season) :

Ovi's played so long that other teams have throwback jerseys from his rookie year pic.twitter.com/VZSJxGLWFc – BarDown (@BarDown) December 4, 2025

The Capitals captain had some fun last night.

He scored his 13th and 14th goals of the campaign to finish his night's work with two goals… and he helped his club win 7-1.

A real thaw in San Jose:

Oh, look, another Alex Ovechkin goal pic.twitter.com/gvrZU8Mtt0 – DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 4, 2025

2nd of the game, 14th of the season, and career goal 9⃣1⃣1⃣ for Alex Ovechkin pic.twitter.com/Zdb8noPATC – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 4, 2025

Ryan Leonard also stood out with four points (including two goals).

Ovechkin now has 14 goals in 28 games this season. He'll score 41 if he can keep up the pace between now and the end of the regular season…

2: A JJ Peterka victory

JJ Peterka is quite a hockey player.

We saw it last night… when he collected four points against the Anaheim Ducks in a 7-0 Mammoth victory.

He scored two goals in the game:

JJ Peterka has his second of the night to extend Utah's lead to six pic.twitter.com/6DJTOLm760 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2025

Victory will do André Tourigny's team a world of good.

After all, the Mammoth have just three wins in their last 10 games… and the club isn't exactly riding a hot streak after starting the season strongly.

Whether the Mammoth can build on yesterday's win remains to be seen. But it helps when the best are the best, as they were last night against the Ducks…

3: Trevor Zegras… unloved?

We heard all kinds of things about Trevor Zegras before he arrived in Philadelphia.

And do you know what?

The forward has been having the time of his life since joining the Flyers. He scored again last night – and that's 26 points in as many games this season:

TREVOR ZEGRAS SCORES THE WORST GOAL OF ALL TIME ON THE POWERPLAY!!!! 2-1 FLYERS!!!#LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/KoRkkA6uA0 – Flyers Clips (@Flyers_Clips) December 4, 2025

The Flyers won by a score of 5-2 against the Sabres, and it's worth mentioning that Matvei Michkov collected two assists in his club's victory.

But…

Getting back to Zegras, I hear he's really appreciated in his new club's dressing room. You can tell, in fact, by seeing all the players on the team come to his defense when he gets hit like that:

Rasmus Dahlin LAYS OUT Trevor Zegras, and Cam York, Travis Konecny, and Travis Sanheim JUMP HIM#LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/lSGFq5SWOx – Flyers Clips (@Flyers_Clips) December 4, 2025

Clearly, Zegras' new start is good for him. We knew he had talent… and he's showcasing it right now.

Good for the Flyers.

4: The Stars are too good for the Devils

We may have been treated to a preview of the Stanley Cup Final between the Devils and the Stars.

But the Dallas team was simply too good for the New Jersey team last night. The Stars won 3-0 thanks to goals from Miro Heiskanen, Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen :

Miro Heiskanen is now up to 24 Pts (4G/20A) in 28 GP A 70 Point pace 1 of 3 players in the NHL averaging over 25:50 TOI! What a season he is having so far! #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/Oe4nujLPOq – Beebs Bondy (@Beebsbondy) December 4, 2025

Jason Robertson cannot stop scoring goals pic.twitter.com/yVwc3CNzxb – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2025

The Stars are scary because they can count on excellent players in the lineup.

And even then, when those players make the difference… it shows on the ice, as we saw last night against the Devils. Jake Oettinger stopped all 30 shots he faced for the shutout.

5: A goalkeeper's goal in the WHL

Do you know Xavier Wendt?

Probably not. We're talking about a 17-year-old goalie who hasn't (yet) been drafted into the NHL and plays in the WHL.

But last night, Wendt was in the news for all the right reasons, because he scored a goal. It's always special to see a goalie hit the back of the net:

His team (the Tri-City Americans) won 4-0 against the Swift Current Broncos, and in the end, the Americans fans really got to have a great night.

I can only imagine that Wendt will remember it for a long time to come…

