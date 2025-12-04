“The Blue Jays may have the best rotation in the U.S.”

Since the autonomy market opened, the Blue Jays have been active. The club wanted to add quality starting pitchers, and that's exactly what they've done.

Dylan Cease, of course, is the big fish… but Cody Ponce is also a nice catch with potential.

So all of a sudden, the club is starting to have quite a rotation. In addition to Cease and Ponce, the Jays are also banking on Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage and Jose Berrios, plus a few other depth options in Eric Lauer and Bowden Francis.

And Steve Phillips, who chatted about all this on MLB Network Radio, said he thinks it's possible to defend the theory that Toronto is betting on the American's best rotation.

Nothing less.

With Cody Ponce reportedly making his way to the Blue Jays, are they cooking up a top tier pitching staff? @BlueJays | #BlueJays

https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/Dn2Z44YRcn – MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 3, 2025

And in reality, it's true that Toronto really is among the elite. The club has big names and depth, which means it's equipped to stay up late… especially if it keeps adding. By bringing in Max Scherzer, for example.

That said, we know that there are other very big rotations across America. The Yankees, for example, will see Gerrit Cole return to an already monstrous rotation (Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil and, when he returns from injury, Clarke Schmidt), and the Mariners also have a ton of big starters.

Bryan Woo, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryce Miller: it's all very, very strong stuff.

All of which means that placing the Jays at the very top of the American rankings is perhaps a little audacious. But in reality, with Cease and Ponce, Toronto no longer has much to envy the other big rotations in the American.

And for a club that has no trouble generating offense, it's hard to ask for much more.

This content was created with the help of AI.