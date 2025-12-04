Teoscar Hernandez could leave the Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez is quite a hitter – especially in the playoffs. The Dodgers know they're lucky to have him at bat.

But there's still a sense that he's getting on some people's nerves in L.A.

After two years there, I doubt anyone is dissatisfied with his bat or his attitude. But his base running and defensive play? That's another story.

That's why, during the playoffs, I wondered whether the Dodgers might not consider sending him elsewhere, to improve the defense a little.

With Shohei Ohtani as the leadoff hitter, it's impossible to “hide” Hernandez at DH…

And now Ken Rosenthal has opened the door to the possibility. In today's text, he says it's not necessarily a likely option, but that Dodgers bosses might consider it. His name is circulating in discussions right now.

Latest notes with @PJ_Mooney *Imai open-minded *Would Dodgers trade Teo? *Why Marlins wanted Mullins *Rangers shopping modestly *Projected Blue Jays lineup … with Kyle Tuckerhttps://t.co/fyLgY2GgBo – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 4, 2025

That said, it's worth noting that Ken Rosenthal isn't talking about sending Mookie Betts to right field in the event of Teoscar's departure. To me, that would be one of the reasons for doing so.

The goal would be to bring in a center fielder to stabilize the club's defense.

I don't know how serious the Dodgers are about this. But if a club needs offense, has a surplus center fielder and can use the position of choice hitter for Hernandez… who knows what can happen.

To be continued.

