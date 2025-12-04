Six-time All-Star refuses to report to Bills

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay will not immediately report to the Buffalo Bills , despite his name being claimed in the waivers on Wednesday.

According to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, the player wants to take a step back before determining whether or not to continue his career. At 34, the former All-Pro is not closing the door on a comeback, but wants to evaluate his options before making a commitment.

This decision comes just days after his release by the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom he had signed a one-year contract in the spring.

The cornerback had been hired to stabilize the tertiary, but his stint came to an end after 10 games, 36 tackles and a role that became less central as the weeks went by.

Slay's track record since entering the league is impressive. He first spent seven seasons with the Detroit Lions, where he established himself as one of the NFL's best cover players. He went on to make history with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing in five campaigns and helping them win a Super Bowl.

Eagles also interested in veteran's return

According to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia outfit would also have tried to claim their former player in the waivers. However, priority was given to Buffalo, better positioned in the league's pecking order.

Sources indicate that Slay would have been open to a return to the organization with which he won the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but the administrative procedure did not favor this option.

With nine Pro Bowl invitations in 13 seasons, Slay remains one of the most experienced players on the market. The question now remains: will he choose to extend his career or turn the page on a long professional adventure?

This content was created with the help of AI.