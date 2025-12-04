Selke Trophy: another place where Nick Suzuki is the favourite

Nick Suzuki's start to the season is giving him points for a place with Canada at the Olympics.

Not only does he stand out offensively, but he's also impressing defensively.

Suzuki is so effective defensively that he's the favorite in the race for the Selke Trophy, according to ESPN.

#GoHabsGo captain Nick Suzuki is currently the front-runner for the Selke Trophy, according to ESPN. It would be a well-deserved accolade when considering his impact on Montreal's ability to defend, which is impossible to ignore. More https://t.co/d6ydwcZuAO – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 4, 2025

This isn't the first time Suzuki has been named favourite for the Selke Trophy this week.

On Monday, we reported that The Athletic had named him favourite for the Selke. Twice in one week by two different media, it's starting to feel unanimous.

Except that ESPN has also named Anthony Cirelli and Leon Draisaitl in the Selke race.

What sets these players apart is not only their defensive play, but also their ability to deny their opponents scoring opportunities. In other words, the best defense is forward play.

As ESPN explains, the absence of Aleksander Barkov also weighs in the balance, as he has started virtually every season as the favorite to get his hands on the Selke.

One of the people who voted in the ESPN poll explained that the race for the top is extremely tight.

This person believes that to remain the favorite, Suzuki must continue to be important to his team down low.

The battle is said to be close, but Suzuki still garnered 43% of the first-place votes in the poll. His closest challenger, Cirelli, received only 14% of first-place votes.

There's still a lot of hockey to be played, but Suzuki could get his hands on a big individual trophy if he keeps playing like this.

