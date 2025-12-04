Rumor mill: Joe Ryan with the Mets

We know that the New York Mets need help on the mound. This is nothing new, since it's THE main reason why Juan Soto's club missed the playoffs.

David Stearns wanted to save money on starting pitchers in 2025 and that hurt the club.

But this season, don't expect the same. Even if some youngsters grow, everyone knows that it's going to take help from the outside to aspire to big things.

And among the names to watch is Joe Ryan.

The Twins are deconstructing their lineup and the pitcher is likely to leave Minnesota soon. And that's just as well, because the Twins would love young Canadian pitcher Jonah Tong from the Mets.

So it's a case to watch in New York, because the club will be looking for reinforcements at some point.

By the way, speaking of the Mets, we know they also have their sights set on building a big bullpen. Seeing Devin Williams in town doesn't change the fact that they want to retain the services of Edwin Diaz. Williams would therefore pitch in the eighth, in such a scenario.

And on that subject, we know that the Dodgers wouldn't be the most inclined to pay Diaz… and not too surprisingly, the Yankees would be in the same boat too.

The Yankees are not expected to be a threat to sign Edwin Díaz https://t.co/ioKEvUmrKp pic.twitter.com/LDs7d44p7v – SNY (@SNYtv) December 4, 2025

David Bednar is here. Why pay (dearly) for another closer?

It's worth noting that, according to a few people in the business, the Blue Jays are possibly the team most to watch – aside from the Mets, of course – in the Edwin Diaz file.

Speaking of relievers, Pete Fairbanks (who won't earn too much compared to Diaz) is likely to be on the radar of many clubs. The big markets will be snapping him up.

But keep an eye on the DBacks…

Diamondbacks Interested In Pete Fairbanks https://t.co/vmNdvBXicZ pic.twitter.com/hJcpDV2cZ9 – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 4, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.