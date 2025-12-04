Return of the Expos: An entrepreneur who is financially ready to bring back a club right now

It's been over 20 years since the Expos left Montreal for Washington.

Yes… already.

And much like the Nordiques' comeback, the Expos' comeback continues to be a hot topic of discussion, because people would like to see a ball team back in Montreal. That's normal… because Nos Amours didn't end so well in 2004.

Entrepreneur Ashkan Karbasfrooshan, who wants to bring baseball back to Montreal, was on Max Lalonde's show this morning on BPM Sports to talk about his project.

What you need to know?

Right now… the problem isn't money – and the project would be financed without government help. Karbasfrooshan's main point was that it's up to the league to make a decision about the possibility of an MLB team returning to Montreal.

It's up to the league to decide if they want a team here. – Ashkan Karbasfrooshan

It's worth mentioning that Ashkan Karbasfrooshan doesn't necessarily believe in the Olympic Stadium. He'd like to build a stadium – between Atwater and McGuill – to encourage space so that said stadium is well placed for everyone.

But more to the point, he'd like to see the project come to fruition before too long… because the price of concessions in the MLB keeps rising, as it does in the NFL, NHL and NBA.

Unfortunately, I think that if it's 2030 and the valuation of the clubs is going to go to four or five billion dollars, I wouldn't be comfortable telling investors that it's worth going in right now. – Ashkan Karbasfrooshan

Speaking of investors… let's note that the money for the project would mainly come from American funds, which is interesting to know. But then again, Ashkan Karbasfrooshan is keen to point out that the “problem” at the moment is timing, not money.

He's made it clear on a couple of occasions that the decision will ultimately rest with the league.

It's all very interesting. You get the sense that he's really serious about what he's doing, because he's a guy who loves the sport… and there's no doubt that the project will get a lot of attention if there are more developments in the next few months or years.

It piques my curiosity.

