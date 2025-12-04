Red Sox trade Mot de Passe for pitcher Johan Oviedo

Transaction in Major League Baseball.

The Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates made a big move on Thursday evening, involving no less than five players in all.

The Boston Red Sox acquired depth on the mound in the form of starting pitcher Johan Oviedo. Two prospects (Tyler Samaniego and Adonys Guzman) also leave for Boston.

In return, the Pirates acquire Jesus Travieso and Jhostynxon Garcia.

Full Red Sox trade: Boston gets righty starter Johan Oviedo and two prospects (Tyler Samaniego, Adonys Guzman) for Jhostynxon Garcia, Jesus Travieso, sources confirm. Oviedo is under team control through 2027. – Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) December 5, 2025

Oviedo is a starting pitcher who has recently recovered from Tommy John surgery . He has potential and can be a #2 pitcher in the best of worlds… but pitch all crooked five days later.

Lack of consistency sinks him. So, in effect, it's a gamble the Red Sox are taking.

The Red Sox have added a pitcher who still has two years of control. They're adding depth at an important position, which can't really be a bad thing.

Over the course of the season, it can make a difference.

On the other hand, the Pirates get their hands on Jhostynxon Garcia. We're talking about the guy nicknamed the Pass Word because his first name is complicated. He was Boston's third-best prospect, but Boston's surplus of outfielders made him a surplus player in the organization.

His offensive potential is excellent and it won't be too long before he establishes himself in the Pirates' outfield.

Think about this: The Pirates got a top-100 prospect, a team-controlled bat with 5 MLB games of experience, for an Arb-2 pitcher they can replace. That's good business. – Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) December 5, 2025

In reality, both teams made the decision to trade a player in a position of strength to seek reinforcement elsewhere. The Red Sox get a starter and the Pirates get many years of control.

It's a great deal for both teams.

PMLB

I have high expectations for him in 2026.

Alex Cora and the Red Sox asked Connelly Early to get “bigger and stronger” this offseason, he dealt with issues on maintaining his weight during the season. They expect his velocity to go up and to be more durable. – @timbhealey pic.twitter.com/h0IqyC0w3t – Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) December 4, 2025

Pete Alonso is in the sights of the Red Sox.

The Red Sox reportedly have Pete Alonso as a “primary target” https://t.co/2E7cV7Bj7b pic.twitter.com/fKUBXUI42M – SNY (@SNYtv) December 4, 2025

Nolan Arenado and George Springer are eligible to play for Team Puerto Rico at the World Classic.

Nolan Arenado and George Springer are both included on Puerto Rico's 35-man provisional roster for the 2026 WBC, per @primerahora pic.twitter.com/GqjyXUDPaG – Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) December 4, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.