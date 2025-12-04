Baseball

Red Sox trade Mot de Passe for pitcher Johan Oviedo
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Transaction in Major League Baseball.

The Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates made a big move on Thursday evening, involving no less than five players in all.

The Boston Red Sox acquired depth on the mound in the form of starting pitcher Johan Oviedo. Two prospects (Tyler Samaniego and Adonys Guzman) also leave for Boston.

In return, the Pirates acquire Jesus Travieso and Jhostynxon Garcia.

Oviedo is a starting pitcher who has recently recovered from Tommy John surgery . He has potential and can be a #2 pitcher in the best of worlds… but pitch all crooked five days later.

Lack of consistency sinks him. So, in effect, it's a gamble the Red Sox are taking.

The Red Sox have added a pitcher who still has two years of control. They're adding depth at an important position, which can't really be a bad thing.

Over the course of the season, it can make a difference.

On the other hand, the Pirates get their hands on Jhostynxon Garcia. We're talking about the guy nicknamed the Pass Word because his first name is complicated. He was Boston's third-best prospect, but Boston's surplus of outfielders made him a surplus player in the organization.

His offensive potential is excellent and it won't be too long before he establishes himself in the Pirates' outfield.

In reality, both teams made the decision to trade a player in a position of strength to seek reinforcement elsewhere. The Red Sox get a starter and the Pirates get many years of control.

It's a great deal for both teams.

