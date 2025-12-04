Less than eight minutes for Zachary Bolduc | Oliver Kapanen, the most-used forward

Last night, Zachary Bolduc played on the fourth line – regardless of what the Canadiens' Twitter account posted before the game.

But in reality, I could have said that Bolduc didn't play much on the fourth line. Because Martin St-Louis, who took the Québécois off the first line, didn't really trust his fourth unit.

Only three players played less than 13 minutes: Joe Veleno, Jared Davidson and Zachary Bolduc.

Of the three guys, Bolduc is the only player who played less than eight minutes and had fewer than ten presences on the ice. He played 7:54 and had nine shifts.

For Martin St-Louis, with Bolduc, it's all or nothing. And yesterday, it was nothing.

Will the next game, on the road, be more favourable for Bolduc, who can't find his way to the Bell Centre? Who knows.

But if he plays another seven minutes with Joe Veleno, he won't be in a position to win the Maurice Richard, let's say.

On the other side of the spectrum, Oliver Kapanen was the most-used forward yesterday. 20:07 is one second more than Nick Suzuki's and Juraj Slafkovsky's playing time.

The European must be feeling confident. Kapanen has Ivan Demidov (who leads the rookies in points) producing in addition to himself leading the rookies in goals. Kapanen has eight.

It's unclear whether this will continue, but I'm sure Martin St-Louis will take it while it lasts. Kapanen's development is impressive, and right now, the Habs can't afford to be without him.

He's found a way to make himself indispensable.

Will Ivan Demidov do with Oliver Kapanen what Andrei Markov did with Mike Komisarek – make him look good to the point of signing too big a contract?

History will tell…

overtime

– Big news in Toronto… even if it was to be expected.

The Toronto club wants to do everything it can to win. https://t.co/CemBpcnmPM – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 4, 2025

– Good news.

The winter bubble project at the Nutrilait Centre has the support of the borough. https://t.co/HpQ2KY330b – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 4, 2025

– Veteran puts down roots in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay extends Ryan McDonagh 3 x $4.1M – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 4, 2025

– Wow.

– Really?