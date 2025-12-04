Kyle Tucker visited the Blue Jays facilities in Florida

Robert Murray of FanSided reported that on Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays welcomed outfielder Kyle Tucker to their Dunedin, Florida facility.

The news was later confirmed by several other sources.

Kyle Tucker toured the #BlueJays‘ facility in Dunedin today, a source confirmed to The Athletic. @ByRobertMurray was on it first. With @Ken_Rosenthal, on what the meeting with free agency's top target means: https://t.co/WQrKdkhtJQ – Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) December 4, 2025

What you need to know is that it's not surprising to see such news from the Blue Jays. If Tucker is expected to sign a huge contract, seeing him visit the club's facilities is not surprising.

This kind of information doesn't usually come out publicly. So it doesn't necessarily mean that the Blue Jays are ahead of the game. Maybe his agent is using the Blue Jays, a club that's not afraid to spend, to put pressure on other teams?

But hey. In reality, it's not a negative for the Toronto club, which has beautiful facilities in Florida. And Tucker comes from Tampa Bay, which is very close to Dunedin…

It's long been known that the Blue Jays are interested in signing the left-handed hitting outfielder.

Expectations are growing that the Blue Jays will be able to sign either Tucker or Bo Bichette. It's possible that both will sign elsewhere, but the chances of at least one guy signing in Toronto do exist.

We'll see what happens in the next few days. With the winter meetings approaching (next week), the file could open up sooner than we think.

Bo Bichette will play for Brazil at the World Classic… if his next team gives him the OK.

Bo Bichette is on Brazil's preliminary roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, per source. His participation will hinge on the team that signs him and the necessary approvals, but it's a family dream for him to play in the tournament alongside his brother Dante. – Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 4, 2025

Emilio Pagan returns to Cincinnati.

Emilio Pagan is returning to Cincinnati on a two-year deal with an opt-out after the first year pic.twitter.com/GnDMs43yIk – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 4, 2025

Miguel Rojas is staying in L.A. He'll play in 2026 and be in player development after that.

The Dodgers are bringing back Miguel Rojas for his final season in the big leagues on a one-year, $5.5 million deal, source confirms. @DanielAlvarezEE was on it. Rojas is expected to assist the Dodgers front office in player development once his time as a player is done. – Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) December 3, 2025

