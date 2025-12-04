Baseball

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Kyle Tucker visited the Blue Jays facilities in Florida
Robert Murray of FanSided reported that on Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays welcomed outfielder Kyle Tucker to their Dunedin, Florida facility.

The news was later confirmed by several other sources.

What you need to know is that it's not surprising to see such news from the Blue Jays. If Tucker is expected to sign a huge contract, seeing him visit the club's facilities is not surprising.

This kind of information doesn't usually come out publicly. So it doesn't necessarily mean that the Blue Jays are ahead of the game. Maybe his agent is using the Blue Jays, a club that's not afraid to spend, to put pressure on other teams?

But hey. In reality, it's not a negative for the Toronto club, which has beautiful facilities in Florida. And Tucker comes from Tampa Bay, which is very close to Dunedin…

It's long been known that the Blue Jays are interested in signing the left-handed hitting outfielder.

Expectations are growing that the Blue Jays will be able to sign either Tucker or Bo Bichette. It's possible that both will sign elsewhere, but the chances of at least one guy signing in Toronto do exist.

We'll see what happens in the next few days. With the winter meetings approaching (next week), the file could open up sooner than we think.

