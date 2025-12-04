Kiefer Sherwood in Montreal: Zachary Bolduc’s name thrown into the discussion

In the last few days, we've learned that the Canadiens are interested in Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood.

We're talking about a 30-year-old who can (at best) play on a team's second line. But he's more of a third-line player, to be 100% realistic.

That said, there seems to be some connection between the Habs and the Canucks… because some Vancouver scouts were on hand at Tuesday's Bell Centre game against the Sens to watch the players on the ice. Rick Dhaliwal (The Athletic) talked about this on his podcast yesterday.

But the reporter took it a step further… wondering if Zachary Bolduc could be a target for the Canucks in the event that Sherwood is traded to Montreal.

And on paper… it doesn't really make sense.

" #Canucks scouted the Montreal/Ottawa game last night, could they be trying to get a young player like Zach Bolduc?.."@DhaliwalSports on the continued trade interest in #Canucks Forward Kiefer Sherwood

It doesn't really make sense because the Canadiens have just acquired Bolduc, a young Québécois player with the potential to score goals in the National League.

It fits in with the current (and future) needs of the Montreal club.

Things aren't going too well for Bolduc at the moment: he made just nine appearances on the ice last night against the Jets, and Martin St-Louis doesn't seem to have much confidence in him at the moment. That said… things would have to be really, really bad to see Bolduc traded for a third-line guy like Kiefer Sherwood.

And it's impossible (or almost impossible) to think, logically, that we're already there with Boldy… who has played a grand total of 26 games in the blue, white and red.

It's far too early to throw in the towel, to put it another way. And Kent Hughes didn't go looking for him to trade so soon for a player who wouldn't break the bank in Montreal.

That would be illogical, at least… And I'm convinced that Kent Hughes won't fall into that trap, even if he really wants to improve his team at all costs.

The IIHF approved dimensions that are 3-plus feet shorter and a hair wider than NHL buildings: 60m (196.85 ft) x 26m (85.3 ft)

Andrei Markov watching the Habs last night at the Bell Centre with Guy Carbonneau, Patrice Brisebois, José Théodore, Georges St-Pierre and David Desharnais.

The Colorado Avalanche are on their way to a HISTORIC season

A cause for concern in Florida?

