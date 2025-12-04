Ivan Demidov launches personalized clothing line

Ivan Demidov is a popular player. And not just in Montreal.

He's already a star in Russia, and as soon as he arrived in North America, we saw him team up with several different companies. He knows how to make money on the side.

Today, we learn that the young Canadiens player is launching his own line of personalized clothing. He made the announcement himself, via a post in his “storys” on Instagram.

On the website, we see that there are several different items available for those who want to buy some.

Short-sleeved sweaters, long-sleeved sweaters, vests, caps, toques… there's a lot to choose from, to put it another way. And the prices aren't outrageous either.

Ah, and the fact that the #93 can be found on every piece of clothing… it really solidifies the fact that it probably won't be changing numbers in the future.

At the time, we remember that P.K. Subban did the same thing.

In fact… let me start my sentence again.

Back in the day, we remember that P.K. Subban did the same thing… and not everyone was happy about it. P.K. got kicked out of Montreal for that kind of thing, and that's no secret either.

But times have changed. Demidov wants to take advantage of his own brand to make a name for himself, and with the popularity he's got around town, I don't think that's going to bother many people either.

It's not as if we're talking about a guy who was out of his depth and really polarizing off the ice, after all. That said, at the same time… I'm thinking that some people might take it the wrong way because he's only played 28 games since the start of his NHL career.

Anyways.

All this to say that you shouldn't be surprised to see someone wearing an Ivan Demidov hat or jersey in the near future.

