Ivan Demidov: highest career playing time last night

In recent days, Martin St-Louis has been saying that he needs to do a better job of managing Ivan Demidov's playing time. The Russian deserves more ice time, and everyone knows it.

And let's just say that yesterday, the coach responded.

Ivan Demidov was on the ice for 19:29 on the heels of the Canadiens' win over the Jets. That's a career-high in playing time for the rookie.

And let's just say he earned his minutes. Andrei Markov's advice undoubtedly helped…

The game wasn't played much on special units, which means the young man got some playing time at even strength. He found ways to stand out.

He played a very complete game on both sides of the rink, and his unlikely chemistry with Oliver Kapanen continued to serve the Canadiens' cause well.

This game of #93… wow.

Oliver Kapanen: Tied for NHL rookie lead with 8 goals Ivan Demidov: Tied for NHL rookie lead with 20 points#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/u7UzfdHy89 – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 4, 2025

In reality, Martin St-Louis had a lucky hand with his trios. Alexandre Texier was good with both rookies, and the return of Juraj Slafkovsky to Nick Suzuki's unit also helped the Habs' cause.

The top-6 did their job.

It was Zachary Bolduc, however, who got the short end of the stick on the first line for 7:54 last night. Is this just a message… or the start of a trend?

We'll have the answer in the next few days. But we'll keep in mind that the next game is on the road…

But those aren't the only things we can take away from the match, which was rich in emotion. Even before the match, there was some excitement in the air at the Temple.

Have you ever seen the General moved?

Sorry, but no other city in the NHL appreciates its team and shows it like Montreal!#GoHabsGo@sickpodnhl @thesickpodcasts https://t.co/WZIHAnw0Ab – Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) December 4, 2025

1. The Canadiens made their eighth comeback this season. It's not sustainable in the long term (the last few weeks have proven that), but it's better to do it than lose.

The glass is half full this morning.

2. I didn't hate seeing Alexandre Texier shoot in a shootout. We know he's got the hands, and if it helps him gain confidence along the way… all the better.

On the other hand, Nick Suzuki missed again.

3. Arber Xhekaj had lost his mojo in recent weeks. But yesterday's win over Adam Lowry allowed him to stop doubting his abilities.

Seeing his trainer sing his praises must also do him good.

“Arber Xhekaj gave us two very good games. When he plays like that, he forces us to use him more. He gives us a lot of quality.” -Martin St-Louis pic.twitter.com/NMEbdpxN4M – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 4, 2025

4. Jon Cooper, at the Four Nations Confrontation, told his guys in overtime that one of them needed to be selfish and shoot instead of always passing.

I can't get that sentence out of my head when I watch the Canadiens. Yesterday, in overtime, it was intense.

overtime

The Canadiens are off today. Tomorrow, there's a practice on the menu and the club will leave for Toronto for its Saturday night game against the Maple Leafs.

I don't expect to see any changes in the lineup.

With Florian Xhekaj and Adam Engstrom sent back down, the Canadiens only have 18 healthy skaters. To go on the road, they'll need at least one extra.

Marc Del Gaizo and/or Samuel Blais are candidates. We'll see who's at practice tomorrow.