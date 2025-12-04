“I think the Blue Jays are going to go crazy”

Between the contracts of Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, the Blue Jays have spent $256 million in recent weeks. But don't think that's the end of it.

We know that the Blue Jays have other needs besides the rotation. The bullpen and position players are areas that can be improved over the next few weeks.

Everyone believes the Blue Jays haven't finished shopping, but Jon Heyman went one step further.

Asked about the Blue Jays' case, the tipster said he believes the Blue Jays will go crazy. In other words? The club isn't exactly done making big moves.

We know that Kyle Tucker visited the Blue Jays' facilities on Wednesday. More than ever, he's a target.

We also know that the Blue Jays would love to be in a position to bring Bo Bichette back to town. Ideally, this would happen at second base… but we'll see in due course.

And more and more, Edwin Diaz's name is coming up.

To listen to Jon Heyman over the past few days, if the Mets (who signed Devin Williams) don't bring back their ace in the ninth inning, it's the Blue Jays who could benefit.

Jon Heyman on Edwin Diaz: “Could be a battle between the Blue Jays and Mets for Edwin Diaz. “pic.twitter.com/0lSs0GRFKu (H/T @SpringerforMVP ) – SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) December 3, 2025

Whoever it is, you have to think that the revenue the Blue Jays generated in the final month of October will be used, in part, to improve the club to win one more game in 2026.

And right now, the club is stealing the show on the market. So it's off to a good start.

This content was created with the help of AI.