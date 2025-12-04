Habs to face Jets in away game

Do you want some good news?

The Montreal Canadiens will face the Winnipeg Jets in an away game. The game will take place on October 25, 2026… and it will be played in Winnipeg.

We've been waiting a long time to see the Canadiens play outdoors again. And Habs fans are in for a treat!

The NHL announces that the Habs will play the Jets in an outdoor game at the Heritage Classic in Winnipeg next year on Oct. 25, 2026. pic.twitter.com/5RtjIyH5kE – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 4, 2025

October 25 is still early in the season. There may not be snow this early in the season, but the temperature may not be a problem.

After all… we have to remember the game between the Ducks and Kings that was presented at the Los Angeles Dodgers' home in 2014. Or recall the time the Stars hosted the Preds for an away game in Texas for the Winter Classic.

It was 20 degrees (Celsius) that day. I tend to think that in October, in Winnipeg, it won't be a thousand and one degrees outside…

Once again, this is good news for Canadiens fans. Seeing your club play an away game is always special.

And seeing the Habs play an away game is even more special.

Tickets for the event have not yet gone on sale, but those interested in purchasing them can already fill out a short form on the National League website for further details.

I can't wait to see how crowded the Blue Bombers' stadium will be for the game. But a little bird tells me it's going to be packed… and that there won't be many empty seats among the 32,343 available at the stadium.

Two Canadian teams playing outside…

What a great idea!

Extra time

I don't know who the starting goalie will be for the Canadiens that night… but I'd like to see him wear a toque.

Because that moment with José Théodore really stuck in my mind :