“At least he doesn’t cry”: Jakub Dobes teased by Juraj Slafkovsky

Last night, the Canadiens had to play hard. After two bad outings in a row, it felt good to see the club come out strong against Winnipeg.

The club has been on a tear at home since the start of the season. But yesterday, on a night of tribute to Andrei Markov, the boys found a way to win in a shootout.

Winning after 65 minutes (by a score of 3-2) doesn't help to go for 60-minute wins, which is an important tie-breaker at the end of the season… but at least the club won.

Yesterday, the Habs played a solid game. It must have done wonders for the boys' morale.

And we all agree that if there's one player who needed a good one, it's Jakub Dobes. After a pretty tough November, seeing him bounce back is a great thing.

Do you want a sign that things went well for the Czech?

If he'd had an ordinary game in the win, Juraj Slafkovsky wouldn't have been in a position to tease him in front of the kodaks following the win over the Jets.

But Slaf did.

What did he say? He referred to the time the goalie got emotional in front of the media a few weeks ago… and said it was a good thing Dobes didn't cry after yesterday's game.

Juraj Slafkovsky tonight on Jakub Dobes getting the Habs win: “It's good that he's not crying.” pic.twitter.com/jUrRBkTyuG – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 4, 2025

Remember that yesterday, Dobes made 29 saves on 31 shots. He managed just one power play (the game was mostly tied) and kept his team in the game.

He also wanted to look better in the shootout and responded in kind. His reaction to the last save of the game shows that he needed the W.

What a celebration from Jakub Dobeš pic.twitter.com/S5LHIkqZCk – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2025

The next question, in his case, will be whether he'll be in the starting line-up on Saturday. The club will play in Toronto on Saturday before hosting the Blues at the Bell Centre the following day.

Both goalies are expected to play over the coming weekend, but I expect to see Dobes get the start in the Queen City in two days' time.

overtime

– Interesting.

There are still details to be finalized, but all indications are that all #CFMTL fan groups will be reunited in the West Stand of Saputo Stadium starting next season: the 131 block standing in 131, the Collectif in 132 and the 1642 now in 133. The club has.. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 4, 2025

– Good listening.

@passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard and Pascal Harvey Kyle Tucker visited the Blue Jays

Cody Ponce and the rotation

Sonny Gray and his “love” of the Yankeeshttps://t.co/xDJgKDGcxu – Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) December 4, 2025

– Deserved.

Six Players. One Builder. Seven icons who shaped the international game. The 2026 #IIHF Hall of Fame Class is here! Read more: https://t.co/WaBcXokOTf pic.twitter.com/cvzTOhSmTg – IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 4, 2025

– The final decisions are coming.