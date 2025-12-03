Top-5: Carter Hart wins on his return to the NHL

There was plenty of action in the NHL last night.

And for those wondering: no, the Canadiens didn't beat the Senators at the Bell Centre.

Let's see what happened elsewhere in the league, though:

The @Avalanche picked up their League-leading 19th win of the season and extended their point streak to 17 games (14-0-3), the second longest in franchise history. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/LnnLrUx9sS – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 3, 2025

1: A win for Carter Hart on his return

It was Carter Hart's big NHL comeback last night.

And let's just say he couldn't do much about that Connor Bedard goal. What a spectacular shot!

WHAT A SNIPE BY CONNOR BEDARD! pic.twitter.com/ede0UF31YQ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 3, 2025

Overtime was needed to determine a winner between the Hawks and Golden Knights… but no one scored. And in the shootout, it was Shea Theodore who gave his club the win with a beautiful backhand shot.

All the Knights players went up to Hart to congratulate him:

The Golden Knights win it in the shootout and everybody mobs Carter Hart for his 1st win in Vegas pic.twitter.com/Af8cgVOPoY – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 3, 2025

Carter Hart finished with 27 saves (on 30 shots) and the Golden Knights won 4-3.

The goalkeeper was able to win on his return, then. Connor Bedard did everything in his power to give his club the win… even in the shootout:

BEDARD WENT INTO HIS BAG OF TRICKS FOR THE SHOOTOUT pic.twitter.com/fAPZMVhykw – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 3, 2025

2: A beautiful moment in Los Angeles

The Capitals' 3-1 win over the Kings last night won't go down in history.

Tom Wilson scored to help his chances of making Team Canada at the Olympics… but that's not what will go down in history.

After the game, all the Capitals players went up to Anze Kopitar to give him some love.

Reminder: the Kings captain will retire at the end of this season.

Caps players wish Anže Kopitar well in his final game against Washington pic.twitter.com/PnrvwBaMkm – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 3, 2025

It's a beautiful moment.

It just goes to show what a respected player Kopitar is in the National League, and it's nice to see Alex Ovechkin shake his hand like that.

Bravo!

3: Jesper Wallstedt is too good

Last night, Jesper Wallstedt played his 10th game of the season.

And what do you know?

The Wild goalie was able to collect his… fourth shutout of the campaign. Yes, you read that right.

The Wild won 1-0 against the Oilers:

SMILES ALL AROUND Jesper Wallstedt records his fourth @pepsi shutout in his last six starts! pic.twitter.com/aoF2r5YZAz – NHL (@NHL) December 3, 2025

Wallstedt stopped all 33 shots he faced to help his club win on the road. Stuart Skinner was good, too, stopping 23 of the Wild's 24 shots.

But you can't win if you don't score in the National League…

4: Nathan MacKinnon continues his demolition job

The Avalanche are on another planet at the moment. And that's partly due to the brilliance of Nathan MacKinnon, who's having a dream season.

The Dogg kept up the momentum last night with two goals, including this one:

22 GOALS FOR THE DOGG pic.twitter.com/jiBlkHgoEo – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 3, 2025

Colorado easily won by a score of 3-1 against the Canucks… and in doing so, notched up their 19th victory this season in just 26 games.

Honestly, I'm wondering if there's a team out there that can hold off the Avalanche. Because if not, this club has everything it takes to win the Stanley Cup this season.

Let's just say, at the moment, the club is scary…

5: A beautiful moment for Ozzy Wiesblatt

The Nashville Predators crushed the Flames last night, 5-1.

And in the victory, Ozzy Wiesblatt scored his first career NHL goal. It made for a beautiful moment… as he pointed to the sky to dedicate his goal to his brother, who passed away last September.

How touching.

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored his 1st NHL goal tonight and pointed to the sky for his late brother Orca, who passed away in September

pic.twitter.com/JAYwkLL1W9t – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 3, 2025

We don't have a lot to celebrate this season in Nashville, but this moment was truly special for the player and for the organization.

And I'm sure Wiesblatt's teammates were really happy for him last night. Plus, the Preds won!

In Overtime

– Leafs defeat the Panthers.

The Leafs defeat the Panthers on the road to win their second game in a row pic.twitter.com/hJrChpfaff – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 3, 2025

– Wow.

START SPREADING THE NEWS, THE RANGERS HAVE WON ON HOME ICE! Vladislav Gavrikov leads the Rangers to the win with his Subway Canada OT winner pic.twitter.com/6cJdW4Ak4O – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 3, 2025

– Big W from the Wings.

DETROIT HOLDS ON FOR THE W pic.twitter.com/gYNhqoQmKI – NHL (@NHL) December 3, 2025

– Top scorers of the night :

– Five games tonight in the NHL :