Tony Marinaro called the Office québécois de la langue française: Why does Monty play so much?

Yesterday at the Bell Centre, Samuel Montembeault had a tough night.

Another tough night, in fact.

The Québécois allowed five goals on 29 shots, which isn't ideal. He wasn't able to make the important saves, and that hurt the club. The guys didn't play well in front of him, of course… but the result is the same in the end.

Monty's performance is disturbing, and this morning Tony Marinaro got fed up. Tony decided to call the Office québécois de la langue française on his podcast to find out if they had control over the use of goalies in Montreal… because Monty speaks French and because the French language needs to be protected in the city.

Tony wanted to know if there was a rule in the charter to give Monty more playing time despite his difficulties… instead of using Dobes even more.

Again, it made for a funny moment. He's good at doing that, Tony Marinaro.

The person on the other end of the phone didn't know what to say… because she sounded a bit surprised. We agree that this is normal.

She told Tony that the Office québécois de la langue française hadn't received any complaints from fans about Monty playing and that there's no pressure on the Canadiens from the public institution.

Ah, and the person also mentioned that the media have a direct line to the media people at the CRTC… because Tony Marinaro asked the person on the other end of the line if any members of the media had ever asked questions about the use of goalies.

The segment is comical, but there seems to be some truth to it.

Maybe the fact that Monty is Québécois is helping him a little right now… because the Canadiens continue to use him even though he's been one of the worst goalies in the National League so far this season.

And at a certain point, we start to run out of explanations to defend Martin St-Louis' choices.

