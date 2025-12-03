Things don’t look good for Jose Berrios in Toronto

In the last few days, the Blue Jays have acquired two starting pitchers: Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce. The latter has just arrived in town after a stint in Korea, armed with the biggest contract in baseball history for a guy returning from Korea. We're talking $30 million over three years.

Did playing with Hyun-Jin Ryu help tip the scales for the Blue Jays?

Cody Ponce looks great in Jays uniform! #BlueJays https://t.co/wRhTvWoR04 – Daniel Kim 대니얼 김 (@DanielKimW) December 3, 2025

More and more, you get the feeling that the Toronto organization is putting the emphasis on batting strikeouts. They want pitchers who force batters to swing for the fences on a regular basis.

Is this a factor working against Jose Berrios, a pitcher whose name has been cropping up in trade rumors lately? It doesn't help his cause, in any case.

We're hearing more and more that the Blue Jays could part with him – although it wouldn't be easy, considering his low market value. Ponce isn't just an insurance policy, having signed for $30 million.

And clearly, the Blue Jays' depth in the starting rotation is crazier than ever. That gives the club options galore should it ever be decided that Berrios is no longer part of the plans.

I've been screaming for years about starting pitching depth. THIS is starting pitching depth. #BlueJays https://t.co/MZtfEnMnoC – Jenn Smith (@Baseball_Jenn) December 3, 2025

Right now, Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber and Dylan Cease have their place in the rotation. Eric Lauer, Bowden Francis, Adam Macko, Jake Bloss, Ricky Tiedemann and other prospects will battle Berrios for the last available spot.

Finally, some real depth… which may also help the bullpen.

But inevitably, this leads us to believe that the Blue Jays could really tamp down Berrios, who hasn't been seen around the team in the playoffs. Even if he was injured, he wasn't with the rest of the club's cripples in the Blue Jays dugout.

Something isn't right with Berrios, and the clues leading to a potential departure are starting to accumulate. Because an “insurance policy” making tens of millions of dollars a year doesn't work.

PMLB

A good contact in Korea for the Blue Jays.

Bryan Lee, Hyun-jin Ryu's former interpreter, now works in #BlueJays int'l scouting dept and is now making an impact. #BlueJays signed top Korean H.S. prospct Seo Jun-moon earlier this year and now Cody Ponce. pic.twitter.com/GhP6Strp70 – Daniel Kim 대니얼 김 (@DanielKimW) December 3, 2025

Next challenges: relief help and a bat.

The #BlueJays‘ rotation was already great. Now, it's even deeper. Story on the three-year deal for Cody Ponce and their (many) rotation options: https://t.co/ye3IkFP2JO – Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) December 3, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.