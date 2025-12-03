The Canadiens sell Florian Xhekaj and Adam Engström to the Rocket

In recent days, the Canadiens have had quite a few skaters with the big club. The club had 13 healthy forwards and seven healthy defensemen, which isn't typical for the Habs.

Especially when the club isn't on a long road trip.

And with two days off coming up, it was expected that some players would be traded to Laval. And that's just what's happened.

The club has just announced that Florian Xhekaj and Adam Engström, who did not play tonight, have been traded to the Rocket.

They will join the club's training program.

More details to come…