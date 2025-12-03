The Canadiens defeat the Jets in a shootout

After a tough loss to the Senators last night, the Habs were back in action tonight as the Winnipeg Jets came to town.

And for the occasion, Martin St-Louis stirred the pot. Juraj Slafkovský on the first line, Alexandre Texier on the second and Zachary Bolduc on the fourth: the lineup looked different today.

Here's what it looked like:

Canadiens lines

per @ArponBasu Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovský

Texier-Kapanen-Demidov

Anderson-Evans-Gallagher

Davidson-Veleno-Bolduc Matheson-Dobson

Struble-Hutson

Xhekaj-Carrier Dobeš – LinesLinesLines (@CcCMiddleton) December 4, 2025

As for the Jets, it was without Connor Hellebuyck that the club travelled to Montreal, with the star goaltender sidelined by injury.

Here's the visitors' line-up:

#NHLJets warmup here in Montreal: Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Namestnikov-Toews-Perfetti

Niederreiter-Lowry-Iafallo

Koepke-Barron-Pearson Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley-Salomonsson Comrie

Milic SCRATCH: Schenn, Miller, Nyquist

OUCH: Hellebuyck, Fleury pic.twitter.com/o8qs7HAOYT – Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) December 4, 2025

Before the game, a ceremony was held to pay tribute to Andrei Markov… and the defenseman was warmly welcomed by the crowd.

Here's the full ceremony, for those who missed it:

“Montreal, I love you” Emotions ran high as Andrei Markov and Canadiens fans reconnected Wednesday.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/7O9yra8a5Y – NHL (@NHL_EN) December 4, 2025

The game then got underway, and the first few minutes were fairly quiet… until Adam Lowry put the kibosh on it.

The Jets captain hit Alexandre Carrier solidly, and Arber Xhekaj went to defend his teammate. That'll do the Sheriff's confidence a world of good.

ADAM LOWRY WITH THE HUGE HIT AND ARBER XHEKAJ TAKES EXCEPTION pic.twitter.com/oCaGDIW80g – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 4, 2025

But in the minutes that followed, it was the Jets who opened the scoring instead.

Mark Scheifele, a much-maligned player in Montreal, scored the first goal of the game.

After 20 minutes, the Jets had a 1-0 lead.

But in the second, the Habs struck back. The club's powerplay, which has picked up steam recently, was at it again.

Juraj Slafkovský scored this time.

He's as perfect as that goal Accidentally called her perfect instead of the 2022 1st overall pick#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ddbLQePVg5 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 4, 2025

Shortly afterwards, however, the Canadiens found themselves caught in their own zone, and with a stick missing(Slaf no longer had his).

And as fate would have it, Kyle Connor restored the Jets' lead.

Broken stick assist pic.twitter.com/RtSToVURWb – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 4, 2025

But despite everything, the Habs once again fought back. This time, it was Ivan Demidov's line that came to the fore, as he made a beautiful play in the corner to pass the puck to Oliver Kapanen.

And Kapanen scored a beautiful goal.

What a pass, what a shot, what a celebration, what a goal What a pass, what a shot, what a celly, what a goal#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HzTIpx4ihE – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 4, 2025

After 40 minutes, the score was 2-2.

It was a third period in which both clubs had chances, but the goalkeepers were solid.

Jakub Dobes in particular was solid on a couple of occasions.

A couple of big saves from Dobes. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/dxXhftzQJY – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 4, 2025

After 60 minutes, the score was 2-2. So we needed extra time.

The Canadiens had a golden opportunity with Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen and Lane Hutson on the ice… but the three kids tried a few too many passes.

So we needed a shootout.

Cole Caufield scored, then Kyle Connor was frustrated by Jakub Dobes.

Alexandre Texier(yes yes) missed the target, then Mark Scheifele was also unable to score.

Nick Suzuki was frustrated by Eric Comrie, then Gabe Vilardi hit the post.

The Habs won the shootout.

Habs win, Dobes perfect in the shootout. (Posts aren't shots on net, they don't count, thems the rules!) pic.twitter.com/oBJMWrMJva – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 4, 2025

Final score: 3-2 Montreal (TDB)

The Canadiens return to action on Saturday night, when they travel to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs. Once again, it's the start of a two-games-in-two-nights sequence.

Extended

– The Habs' first line, which came together tonight, was very solid. Martin St-Louis opted to put together a winning formula, and it paid off. I have a feeling the three guys will be back together for a while.

– Cole Caufield… the passer?

8th straight game with an assist for Cole Caufield

Longest streak by a Canadiens forward since Vincent Damphousse in 1997 – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) December 4, 2025

– The line formed by Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen and Alexandre Texier was very effective on the ice tonight. We felt that Texier, a player with talent, was finally able to let his game speak for itself alongside the two youngsters… and we can assume that this line has earned itself another audition for the next game. The two youngsters were particularly good tonight.

– That's very encouraging.

juraj Slafkovský's 9th goal

This season: December 3

2024-25: February 22

2023-24: February 6 – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) December 4, 2025

– Eric Comrie was really, really solid in front of the Jets net tonight. Almost made you forget about Hellebuyck, hehe.