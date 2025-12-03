Renaud Lavoie: “I’d take Lane Hutson before Quinn Hughes at the Olympics”

Lane Hutson is a special talent. We've seen it quite clearly for over a year now: he's an offensive creator the likes of which Montreal has rarely seen in recent years.

He didn't win the Calder by accident, you know.

That said, we know that doesn't guarantee him a spot with the U.S. at the next Olympics. Hutson wasn't even invited to Team USA ‘s orientation camp this summer… and you get the feeling that his chances of making the club aren't very good.

And that clearly doesn't sit well with Renaud Lavoie, who talked about it on JiC tonight… and said this:

I'd take Lane Hutson over Quinn Hughes. – Renaud Lavoie

“I know everyone is tripping over Quinn Hughes…” https://t.co/7SVeaE4KFs – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 4, 2025

The informant's point is this: Hutson, when you look at the numbers since the start of 2025, doesn't have much to envy Hughes. In fact, since the 4 Nations Confrontation, Hutson has even more points than Hughes (46 for Hutson versus 39 for Hughes).

It's important to point out that the Habs defenseman played eight more games in that sequence. But in any case, it goes to show that his offensive impact is comparable to Hughes'… and on ice that will be smaller than an NHL rink, having Hutson would be advantageous, says Lavoie.

That said, it should be remembered that Hughes has already been selected to play for the United States, making the first six selections. And given that Hughes and Hutson fill similar roles, that's more of a reason why it's hard to justify having both on a team.

Hutson is one of the NHL's very good defensemen, but he's not as good as the guy in his chair. That's the problem.

Sooner or later, Hutson's turn will come. But right now, Hughes is simply superior, excelling at 200 feet and one of the few players in the league capable of taking over a game single-handedly.

Overtime

