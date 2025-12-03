MLB en bref : Les Blue Jays ouverts à échanger Jose Berrios | Hazel Mae honorée

Les Blue Jays ouverts à échanger Jose Berrios
C'est plus clair que jamais.
Blue Jays Open To Trading Jose Berrios https://t.co/FRvFbzeCBF pic.twitter.com/bbzjv7Cc2x
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 3, 2025
Le marché de Cody Bellinger
Les Dodgers, les Phillies et les équipes de New York sont là.
Yankees? Mets? Phillies? Dodgers?@jonmorosi provides an update on the active market for free agent Cody Bellinger. pic.twitter.com/X8jVnnhgSV
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 3, 2025
Mais les Yankees seront-ils prêts à mettre le prix?
Buster with an interesting note on the Yankees… https://t.co/TUwJynxY2a pic.twitter.com/uu3Zo79mv2
— Josh (@Josh_theJaysFan) December 3, 2025
Hazel Mae honorée
Elle a gagné le prix Jack Graney, remis à quelqu'un qui contribue au baseball canadien dans les médias.
Congratulations, Hazel!
She's this year's Jack Graney Award Winner – given to a representative of the media who has made a significant contribution to baseball in Canada pic.twitter.com/8VTwNShYpL
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) December 3, 2025
Matthew Boyd à la Classique mondiale
Il l'a confirmé.
BREAKING: Matthew Boyd announces he'll play for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic! pic.twitter.com/ei4NDEosw2
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 3, 2025
12 M$ pour Anthony Kay
Il revient dans la MLB avec les White Sox pour deux ans.
LHP Anthony Kay and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a $12 million, two-year deal, league source confirms. He can make another $1.5 million in incentives, per source. @ByRobertMurray, @JeffPassan first.
— Will Sammon (@WillSammon) December 3, 2025
Nouveau DG à Denver
Josh Byrnes travaillera sous le président Paul DePodesta.
The Rockies are hiring Josh Byrnes as the team's new general manager according to multiple reports.
Byrnes has previously been the GM for the Padres and the Diamondbacks, and has been with the Dodgers as their senior vice president of baseball operations since 2014. pic.twitter.com/CD37SkRS5v
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 3, 2025