MLB en bref : Les Blue Jays ouverts à échanger Jose Berrios | Hazel Mae honorée
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Les Blue Jays ouverts à échanger Jose Berrios

C'est plus clair que jamais.

Le marché de Cody Bellinger

Les Dodgers, les Phillies et les équipes de New York sont là.

Mais les Yankees seront-ils prêts à mettre le prix?

Hazel Mae honorée

Elle a gagné le prix Jack Graney, remis à quelqu'un qui contribue au baseball canadien dans les médias.

Matthew Boyd à la Classique mondiale

Il l'a confirmé.

12 M$ pour Anthony Kay

Il revient dans la MLB avec les White Sox pour deux ans.

Nouveau DG à Denver

Josh Byrnes travaillera sous le président Paul DePodesta.

