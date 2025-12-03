Juraj Slafkovský on the first line | Zachary Bolduc leaves on the fourth line

Last night, the Habs took a beating against the Ottawa Senators. The Habs had no time for self-pity.

Because, in fact, it's back in action tonight, against the Jets.

And for the occasion, Martin St-Louis has decided to stir the pot. For example, Juraj Slafkovský will be back on the first line.

Zachary Bolduc, who was there until very recently, is leaving on the fourth line.

And on Ivan Demidov's line, Alexandre Texier takes Slaf‘s place.

Canadiens lines

per @ArponBasu Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovský

Texier-Kapanen-Demidov

Anderson-Evans-Gallagher

Davidson-Veleno-Bolduc Matheson-Dobson

Struble-Hutson

Xhekaj-Carrier Dobeš – LinesLinesLines (@CcCMiddleton) December 4, 2025

Last night, St-Louis cut its bench… and Bolduc was one of those who got the ax. The coach clearly doesn't like his game, so he's getting the ax tonight.

Florian Xhekaj was another to be given a reprieve, and he's skipping his turn tonight. Clearly, the coach wants to send a message.

We know that Slaf had some good moments alongside Demidov. But that left the first line more vulnerable… and St-Louis clearly wants to return to a formula he knows (and that works).

That puts a lot of pressure on the first line… but we're talking about the club's three highest-paid healthy forwards, after all. In the midst of their current slump, the Habs need to see their top players step up.

We'll see if today's changes will help, but it's clear that the coach isn't laughing anymore. The results must come now.

Extension

When Alexandre Texier was acquired, he was praised for his immense talent. And tonight, he'll have a golden opportunity to shine alongside Ivan Demidov.

It's up to him to seize this opportunity.