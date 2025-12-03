Jordan Binnington in Montreal: Darren Dreger denies the rumor

The Canadiens and the Blues have often been linked recently.

There was, of course, the transaction involving Logan Mailloux and Zachary Bolduc. There were the rumours involving Jordan Kyrou. There was the Alexandre Texier file.

And there's more to come, given that two hockey men – including Peter Chiarelli – were at the Bell Centre last night against the Sens.

Recruiters tonight. Another presence from Peter Chiarelli, VP hockey for the Blues. @TVASports pic.twitter.com/WTtw2KoQE4 – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 3, 2025

But who could the Habs be interested in? Kyrou again?

Darren Dreger, who talks Montreal Canadiens news every week on TSN 690, touched on another rumour involving both teams.

The TSN tipster heard, between the branches, that the Canadiens could potentially have an interest in Blues netminder Jordan Binnington.

But in the end, he was told that this was not the case.

Listen: Darren Dreger: No TRUTH To This Habs Trade Rumour https://t.co/DOa3f1SqZ6 – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) December 3, 2025

Dreger didn't have to talk about it because it wasn't really circulating publicly and because, in the end, it's not true, in his opinion. What forced him to talk about it this morning?

What the journalist said was that, even if there is dissatisfaction in terms of performance in the NHL, the Canadiens like what they have in terms of depth within the organization.

And, above all, in Montreal, it's considered that the defense doesn't help the goalies…

Of course, when we talk about depth in the organization, it's easy to think of Jacob Fowler, a top prospect who's having a good first season in the pros with the Laval Rocket.

It would have been ironic to see the temperamental Binnington replace Samuel Montembeault in Montreal. Both represented Canada at the Four Nations Confrontation last February.

A short-term solution, then?

